WATCH NOW: Weekend Preview: Football, Huskers, COVID-19 and Coffee

Sports Reporter Peter Huguenin and News Reporter Molly Hunter break down the weekend's biggest stories.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sports Reporter Peter Huguenin and News Reporter Molly Hunter break down the weekend's biggest stories.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A person is in critical condition as of Saturday night after accidentally getting shot, according to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.
An accident at Menards in Columbus resulted in an injured employee being transported to the hospital, said Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller.
Editor's note: The Telegram first reported information about this incident Saturday evening on its website, columbustelegram.com. This story h…
With Nebraska's voters in Nov. 3's general election having approved three ballot measures to allow gambling in the state, local community lead…
In a way, Mark Brown earning a spot on the Columbus Public Schools’ Board of Education is a bit of a homecoming.
This COVID-19 Risk Dial provides a summary of current conditions for the four counties of the East-Central District Health Department jurisdic…
If school returns to remote learning, it will be because of an inability to substitute for teachers that are ill with COVID-19, said Scotus Ce…
In big cities like Omaha, you have gargantuan foundations giving millions of dollars, said Abbie Tessendorf, sitting in her office in a sweate…
Approximately 1,400 Loup Power District customers were without power for part of Tuesday morning due to fallen tree limbs caused by an ice storm.
Columbus area bars and restaurants will start to feel the effects of rising COVID-19 cases once again.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.