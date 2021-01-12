WATCH NOW: What the ECDHD new risk profile means

The test positivity percent is high, but the testing adequacy ranges from green to blue. What this means is a majority of the people getting tested and the cases detected by testing are symptomatic. As many as 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, Sepers noted.

“Testing probably will not increase until we get really good tests that are not as invasive as the (nasal swab),” he said. “Until the testing technology gets up to speed, I don’t think that you’re going to see a true population level understanding of the true positivity level.”

The case fatality ratio is the number of deaths versus the number of cases. The colors depend on how much lower or higher the ratio is than the state average.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and available intensive care unit beds are the same across all counties.

“These are lumped together for our four hospitals (in the health district),” he said. “The fact that the transfers do occur and they can share those resources across hospitals really creates a health district hospital system.”

The numbers for hospitalizations and available ICU beds are updated on the day they complete the weekly situation report.