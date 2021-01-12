WATCH NOW: What the ECDHD new risk profile means

Although it looks similar to a Twister board, East-Central District Health Department's new risk profile shows a post-holiday bump in cases. It remains to be seen whether that will turn into a surge.
Plus, testing in the health district has been missing asymptomatic cases.
“We predicted … that we would have a bit of a bump after (the) holidays and I think that we’re starting to see that,” ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said. “We see a bump every time we shift DHMs (Directed Health Measures) … I am concerned that with DHMs in blue (the second lowest level) and the Columbus mask mandate sunsetting, I do expect that people will be less likely to wear masks.”
The Columbus City Council passed a mask mandate at the end of November. But last week, council members approved a revised ordinance which ties mask requirements to the seven-day incidence of new positive cases per 100,000 people. The vote was seven to one, with Ward Four Council Member John Lohr the lone vote against.
Ward Two Council Member Dennis Kresha said it’s now up to residents of Columbus.
“I do truly believe it helped to lower the virus count,” Kresha said. “But I mean, it’s up to the people right now. As long as the virus count goes down, we won’t put the mandate back in place … I think the people realize that masks really do help.”
ECDHD's risk profile references 100,000 as well. Sepers further explained the logic behind using 100,000 as the base number.
Essentially, per 100,000 is a way of saying per capita or “controlling for population.” There are around 53,000 people in the four-county health district, Sepers noted. The largest county, Platte County, has around 33,000 residents. The smallest, Nance County, has about 3,500.
If Nance County had a rolling seven day average incidence of 27 cases, that would be “a catastrophic outbreak,” Sepers said. For example, in Platte County, 27 is a lot, but for a largely populated area such as Douglas County, it isn’t high at all.
The per 100,000 measures relative risk. The mask mandate would go back into place with a rolling seven day average of 27 cases, which is 50 per 100,000.
Since there are around 53,000 residents of ECDHC's district, 15 cases would equal approximately 28 cases per 100,0000. In Nance County, specifically, 15 cases would be around 430 cases per 100,000.
The seven day rolling average incidence of cases per 100,000 is what drives the main risk color of the county. The Jan. 8 situation update shows Boone and Colfax counties are in orange and Nance and Platte are in yellow.
There are five risk colors in order of green, blue, yellow, orange and red. Also, there are six categories. Two of the categories are testing adequacy per 100,000 and test positivity percent.
The test positivity percent is high, but the testing adequacy ranges from green to blue. What this means is a majority of the people getting tested and the cases detected by testing are symptomatic. As many as 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, Sepers noted.
“Testing probably will not increase until we get really good tests that are not as invasive as the (nasal swab),” he said. “Until the testing technology gets up to speed, I don’t think that you’re going to see a true population level understanding of the true positivity level.”
The case fatality ratio is the number of deaths versus the number of cases. The colors depend on how much lower or higher the ratio is than the state average.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and available intensive care unit beds are the same across all counties.
“These are lumped together for our four hospitals (in the health district),” he said. “The fact that the transfers do occur and they can share those resources across hospitals really creates a health district hospital system.”
The numbers for hospitalizations and available ICU beds are updated on the day they complete the weekly situation report.
However, the light at the end of the tunnel is vaccines. Sepers said residents should practice social distancing, good handwashing hygiene and mask wearing, among all the other measures.
“I certainly feel for folks. Everyone’s getting a little burned out on COVID,” he said. “We’ve got some really good vaccines.”
