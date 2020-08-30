WATCH NOW: Window World thriving despite ongoing pandemic

For Angi Kruse, an owner of Window World of Northeast Nebraska, business has been booming, even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Kruse runs the business with her mom, Karla, and her brother, Brent. The business is based in Norfolk with a satellite office in Columbus. Although COVID has presented challenges, Kruse said residents are making the best of it.
“Seeing people have positive attitudes about it, take advantage of some situations that they’re in,” Kruse said. “(They) take advantage of maybe that disposable income that sometimes goes elsewhere and they’re deciding to put it into their homes, which has been awesome.
“I’m a true believer in investing in your home,” Kruse said, adding that your home is your most expensive prized possession.
Kruse said that people in the area have weathered the COVID situation well.
“I really feel like our area is a really strong area for not getting too crazy or out of line with things, really keeping a perspective on things and understanding that...we can get through this,” she said. “We can get do it together (and) everything’s OK.”
The nice thing about Kruse’s business is a good portion of it doesn’t involve close contact with customers, she noted.
“A lot of what we do is exterior, and we can do things over the phone. Then we meet at that home where we can social distance properly,” Kruse said.
They have offered virtual estimates in video chat meetings, she said.
“We have asked more questions. We have probably become more in tune to the customer and just make sure we are keeping our team safe and keeping the homeowners safe,” Kruse said. “We have been able to install.”
Kris Hank, a Columbus native who works in the Columbus office, said there have been challenges this year but, otherwise, business is booming. The Columbus office also employees John Wlaschlin and Jeff White.
“(Customers) come in and you just keep your social distancing…but normally I’m able to fill their needs, what they want to look at if they want to look at a window,” Hank said. “We have a display area that we can show them…they come with masks on, that’s fine as well. It’s up to them if that’s what makes them more comfortable.”
Working for Window World is wonderful, Hank said, because the owners treat others like family.
“They want (the customers) to be happy and they take care of their customers,” said Hank, who added it's good to work for someone who cares about customers more than putting up big numbers. “They really get to know their customers and really take pride in working with them.”
Kruse said investing in a home is a great choice, unlike a car or anything else that diminishes in value over time.
“When you're investing in your home, you’re actually appreciating your house. You’re adding value to it (so) you’re typically going to get out what you put into it, if not even more so,” Kruse said. “I think (for) a lot of homeowners, it’s actually going to be to their advantage this year.”
Currently, people aren’t able to go on vacations or spend money going to sports so they can spend their money on things where they can see a return, she said.
“I’ve got two kids that play soccer. We spend a lot of weekends at hotels, so there’s a lot of money this year that was not spent (on what's) normally spent,” Kruse said. "Because I’m not spending that money elsewhere, I’m able to finish up the projects at my house.”
