WATCH NOW: Window World thriving despite ongoing pandemic

They have offered virtual estimates in video chat meetings, she said.

“We have asked more questions. We have probably become more in tune to the customer and just make sure we are keeping our team safe and keeping the homeowners safe,” Kruse said. “We have been able to install.”

Kris Hank, a Columbus native who works in the Columbus office, said there have been challenges this year but, otherwise, business is booming. The Columbus office also employees John Wlaschlin and Jeff White.

“(Customers) come in and you just keep your social distancing…but normally I’m able to fill their needs, what they want to look at if they want to look at a window,” Hank said. “We have a display area that we can show them…they come with masks on, that’s fine as well. It’s up to them if that’s what makes them more comfortable.”

Working for Window World is wonderful, Hank said, because the owners treat others like family.

“They want (the customers) to be happy and they take care of their customers,” said Hank, who added it's good to work for someone who cares about customers more than putting up big numbers. “They really get to know their customers and really take pride in working with them.”