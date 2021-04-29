WATCH NOW: Women have active role in police, fire departments

Women are more than welcome to apply, he added.

Miller said there are efforts to hire women and there is a female candidate for a job right now.

“No. 1, we work with the paramedic programs in the state to provide internships for both women and men, but we do actively recruit minorities,” Miller said. “Women bring a unique perspective to everything we do. They’re really good at patient care, EMS. They’re really good at dealing with children.”

In general, he said the department likes to have a wide representation, with both women and other minorities.

Volunteer Firefighter Patricia Hawthorne said she doesn’t think about being one of the only women in trainings.

“I don’t see it that way. I see it as my partners and teammates accomplishing something,” Hawthorne said. “A lot of people have to trust me in order to help them … I don’t really think they see me as being unable to do something just because I’m a woman.”

She’s been with the volunteer side for two years. In the future, she said she wants to be a career firefighter.

“I’ve always wanted to go out and help people,” Hawthorne said.