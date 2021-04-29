WATCH NOW: Women have active role in police, fire departments

When Rachel Lade was recently hired by the Columbus Police Department, she became the fourth female police officer currently on staff.
Right now, the Columbus Police Department has four - down from six female officers last fall and down from a previous high of seven - Criminal Investigator Jaymee Levander said. There are 36 sworn officers.
There are no female career firefighters at the moment, but there are some volunteer firefighters, Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller said. There have been career firefighters in the past but the last female career firefighter was before Miller started three-and-a-half years ago.
Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said there are currently no female deputies in the Platte County Sheriff’s Department, but there are female corrections officers.
There was a woman who recently retired, he added.
“(The amount of female police officers is) just not a good representation of our community,” Levander said.
The four officers include Lade, who will go to the police academy this spring, Levander said.
Three have left recently, Police Chief Charles Sherer told The Telegram in an April 28 email. One retired, one had a child and one left for personal reasons.
Levander was not the first woman on the force, which she said was helpful.
“It wasn’t brand new,” Levander said.
Being a woman in law enforcement is different, she noted.
She was, however, the first pregnant officer with the Columbus Police Department. While pregnant, there were different procedures put in place to deal with that, she noted. As a whole, she said the department was supportive.
“There’s increased risk … For me, once I was showing, they would move me to a desk duty position to protect me and my unborn child,” Levander said. “We had never experienced that before … but it all worked out.”
She said Sherer believes in hiring the right candidate for the job.
“We’re always recruiting when we have vacancies,” Cpt. Douglas Molczyk said. “It’s important to get people into law enforcement and we do like recruiting female officers.”
There are two female community service technicians and three female admin clerks, Molczyk said. There are a total of nine women - four officers and five in civilian jobs - out of 42 total staff.
There are two vacancies right now, Molczyk added.
Wemhoff said his department is constantly making efforts to get good people in the Sheriff's Office.
“When I’m taking applications, I can’t just take applications for female deputies,” Wemhoff said. “We have to be pretty much open to everybody, which I am. It’s been a while since we’ve had a female apply for the deputy position.”
Women are more than welcome to apply, he added.
Miller said there are efforts to hire women and there is a female candidate for a job right now.
“No. 1, we work with the paramedic programs in the state to provide internships for both women and men, but we do actively recruit minorities,” Miller said. “Women bring a unique perspective to everything we do. They’re really good at patient care, EMS. They’re really good at dealing with children.”
In general, he said the department likes to have a wide representation, with both women and other minorities.
Volunteer Firefighter Patricia Hawthorne said she doesn’t think about being one of the only women in trainings.
“I don’t see it that way. I see it as my partners and teammates accomplishing something,” Hawthorne said. “A lot of people have to trust me in order to help them … I don’t really think they see me as being unable to do something just because I’m a woman.”
She’s been with the volunteer side for two years. In the future, she said she wants to be a career firefighter.
“I’ve always wanted to go out and help people,” Hawthorne said.
For Levander, she said she’d like to see a Hispanic woman on the force.
“We don’t have that represented on the police force,” she added.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.