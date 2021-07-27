WATCH NOW: Working at the car wash - Big Pals-Little Pals fundraiser proves successful

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus staff had to create ways for the matches to interact while maintaining the proper guidelines.
“It’s important to have eyes on the kids,” Executive Director Karmen Thompson said. “Especially kids who are at increased risk of a wide variety of issues. So we got them meeting in person again really quickly.”
Some of these activities are only possible because of fundraisers put on by the local organization. One of these happened this past weekend.
Big Pals-Little Pals held a car wash fundraiser Saturday in the parking lot of Bomgaars, 3614 23rd St. Anyone who was getting their car washed could also get a hot dog and bottled water.
Around 15 volunteers helped wash cars, bringing in more than $400 for the nonprofit.
“We’re so thankful for the community to come out and support us like that,” Thompson told the Telegram Monday.
The funds go toward the organization’s match activities. These happen once a month in which Big Pals-Little Pals have the mentors and mentees partake in a given pursuit. Thompson said the most recent one included miniature golf and pizza.
“It’s nice to have those monthly activities because that’s one week where all of our little pals and big pals can get together and do an activity,” Big Pals-Little Pals of Great Columbus Board Vice President Aimee Heesacker said.
Heesacker, who spearheaded the car wash, said she is appreciative that folks came out and supported the organization.
Heesacker and Thompson credited Bomgaars staff for letting them put on the fundraiser, which has been going on there for the last six or seven years. Thompson also said the Bomgaars' staff also donated the food and bottled water, as well as the space and equipment to wash the cars.
“This is as fine of an organization that there is in our community,” Bomgaars Store Manager Dan Woulfe said. “It’s a pleasure to help out. It’s a win-win situation. Some of our customers are exposed to their program and some of the people who get their car wash go into our store and everybody’s having a good time.”
This was the Big Pals-Little Pals’ first fundraiser this year. Next month, Dairy Queen will give a portion of its sales from one evening to the organization.
But the big fundraiser will be the Bowl-A-Thon on Nov. 7. Teams will compete while businesses will sponsor the competition. It costs $150 for teams to enter the competition.
There will also be the best costume or team contests, as well as a master of ceremonies, raffles and prizes as part of the festivities. The Bowl-A-Thon didn’t happen last year because of COVID-19, Thompson said.
She noted Big Pals-Little Pals had to get creative in what activities they could do.
“Obviously, it was too cold to be outside where it was safer but we didn’t want to do large groups indoors,” Thompson said.
One way they did that was instead of their annual Christmas party, Thompson provided the big and little pal matches with cocoa, cookies, gifts and a list of the best Christmas lights in town to visit.
“It was just being creative so we could safely do things,” she said.
Heesacker said she and her little pal – who has been her mentee for the last five years – would either FaceTime, call or text during the lockdown. Heesacker said she would also send a mail package to her little pal.
“It was sad not being able to meet in person,” Heesacker said. “But we got through it. We stayed in contact. I do think it was a little bit of a struggle for the kids.”
Fortunately, she added, things have gone back to normal.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.