WATCH NOW: Working at the car wash - Big Pals-Little Pals fundraiser proves successful

Heesacker, who spearheaded the car wash, said she is appreciative that folks came out and supported the organization.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Heesacker and Thompson credited Bomgaars staff for letting them put on the fundraiser, which has been going on there for the last six or seven years. Thompson also said the Bomgaars' staff also donated the food and bottled water, as well as the space and equipment to wash the cars.

“This is as fine of an organization that there is in our community,” Bomgaars Store Manager Dan Woulfe said. “It’s a pleasure to help out. It’s a win-win situation. Some of our customers are exposed to their program and some of the people who get their car wash go into our store and everybody’s having a good time.”

This was the Big Pals-Little Pals’ first fundraiser this year. Next month, Dairy Queen will give a portion of its sales from one evening to the organization.

But the big fundraiser will be the Bowl-A-Thon on Nov. 7. Teams will compete while businesses will sponsor the competition. It costs $150 for teams to enter the competition.

There will also be the best costume or team contests, as well as a master of ceremonies, raffles and prizes as part of the festivities. The Bowl-A-Thon didn’t happen last year because of COVID-19, Thompson said.