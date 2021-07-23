WATCH NOW: Workshop held for high school teachers teaching mechatronics

The six teachers, who come from Columbus’ Lakeview, Aurora, Axtell, Kearney, Schuyler and Lexington, have been attending workshops to get better acquainted with what they’ll soon be teaching students.

“(Students) will end up building the circuit, building the system and then end up ultimately hooking it up and circulating water through there and adjusting it based on the temperature, the flow,” Pauley said. “(There are) lots of different types of instruments built into the trainer that will help it work.”

Lakeview Junior-Senior High School teacher Joe Haschke is one of the six instructors taking part in the program. He noted that there are already a lot of Lakeview students signed up for the first course.

“It has been going really well,” Haschke said of the workshop held July 20-22. “It's been a lot of good hands-on stuff, which is fun. It keeps me entertained. I know it'll keep the kids entertained, which was another nice aspect of that, too.”

Some of the students taking the upcoming mechatronics courses want to be engineers, Haschke noted.

“This will be great for them, just to get some hands-on experience with some of those things that they, as engineers, would potentially be designing,” Haschke said.