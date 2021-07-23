 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Workshop held for high school teachers teaching mechatronics
WATCH NOW: Workshop held for high school teachers teaching mechatronics

Six Nebraska high school teachers are taking part in a new dual credit course in mechatronics being offered to students starting this fall.
CCC mechatronics workshop

Joe Haschke, a teacher at Lakeview Junior-Senior High School, tests a piece of equipment during a mechatronics workshop held at Central Community College-Columbus on Thursday. As part of the Independent Mechatronics Education Center Curriculum 2.0 project at CCC, Haschke will be teaching dual credit courses in mechatronics at Lakeview. 

At Central Community College-Columbus on Thursday, six high school teachers from the region set up a system that circulates water, which will be taught to their respective students this fall.

The electrical, instrumental and automation components are all that makes up mechatronics and will be what high schoolers will learn with CCC’s new dual credit courses.

As part of the Independent Mechatronics Education Center Curriculum 2.0 project (iMec 2.0), CCC is working with the teachers to establish four courses, each one semester long and worth three college credits.

“Over two years, a high school student could take all four courses and then be able to enter our mechatronics program,” CCC Associate Dean of Training and Development Doug Pauley said. “We've had a lot more interest in it. Between those six schools in Nebraska, we have probably about 150 students that have expressed an interest in learning about mechatronics.”

The first course will focus on the concepts of electronics with the second course being an introduction to instrumentation. Students will learn about programmable logic controls – the automation side of things – in the third while the final course will be centered on sensors.

“The first course – concepts of electronics – is a foundation for any technician that is going to go into industry, no matter what type of industry they are,” Pauley added.

The six teachers, who come from Columbus’ Lakeview, Aurora, Axtell, Kearney, Schuyler and Lexington, have been attending workshops to get better acquainted with what they’ll soon be teaching students.

“(Students) will end up building the circuit, building the system and then end up ultimately hooking it up and circulating water through there and adjusting it based on the temperature, the flow,” Pauley said. “(There are) lots of different types of instruments built into the trainer that will help it work.”

CCC mechatronics workshop

Lakeview Junior-Senior High School teacher Joe Haschke, right, asks Central Community College Industrial Technology Coordinator and Trainer Jerry Muller, left, a question during CCC's mechatronics workshop held Thursday at the college's Columbus campus. Haschke is one of six high school teachers in Nebraska preparing to instruct dual credit courses in mechatronics for high schoolers. 

Lakeview Junior-Senior High School teacher Joe Haschke is one of the six instructors taking part in the program. He noted that there are already a lot of Lakeview students signed up for the first course.

“It has been going really well,” Haschke said of the workshop held July 20-22. “It's been a lot of good hands-on stuff, which is fun. It keeps me entertained. I know it'll keep the kids entertained, which was another nice aspect of that, too.”

Some of the students taking the upcoming mechatronics courses want to be engineers, Haschke noted.

“This will be great for them, just to get some hands-on experience with some of those things that they, as engineers, would potentially be designing,” Haschke said.

Other kids, he added, aren’t aware this field of study exists and of the opportunities available to them.

CCC mechatronics workshop

Lakeview Junior-Senior High School teacher Joe Haschke, left (wearing the Nebraska hat), takes a close look at the system that his students will be learning the ins and outs of during new mechatronics dual credit courses at Lakeview. Haschke, along with five other Nebraska high school teachers, participated in a workshop at Central Community College-Columbus on July 20-22.

“Still a lot don't really know about some of the industries that we have here in town where they can get really good paying jobs and get a really good education at CCC to get those jobs,” Haschke said.

The goal behind iMec 2.0 is to expose students to mechatronics and help fill a need for workers with those skills, Pauley said.

Funded by a National Science Foundation grant, the project is a partnership between CCC and South Central College in Minnesota. While CCC is collaborating with six Nebraska high school teachers, the other college is doing the same with six Minnesota teachers.

According to Pauley, the demand is high for mechatronics jobs, especially manufacturing companies that employ a variety of technicians to keep operations running smoothly. He cited Cargill, Iams Pet Care and Becton, Dickinson and Company as examples.

“What we are trying to do is spur the interest in mechatronics within high schools so that we have more kids going into that discipline,” Pauley said. “Those students that go through a two-year program can graduate (from CCC) and make anywhere from probably $25 to 30 an hour just starting out after college.”

No matter which specialized area of study a high schooler may be thinking of going into, they will still benefit from the dual credit courses, he added.

CCC mechatronics workshop

Lakeview Junior-Senior High School teacher Joe Haschke, second from right, and Lexington High School teacher Tim Potter, far right, discuss the system their students will be learning in upcoming mechatronics dual credit courses at their respective schools. 

“If the student thinks they want to go into engineering or if they know they want to be a technician, both tracks (are) going to help them greatly. Because there's a lot of critical thinking in here, analyzing, building the components,” Pauley said. “We've had a business and industry leadership team that has provided some feedback on what makes up this course.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

