WATCH NOW: YFFC volunteers, kids return from summer camp

Twenty years ago, Brenda Bieck said she “had an encounter with Jesus,” telling her to go out and make disciplines in the world.

She found a way to do that was through volunteering at Youth and Families for Christ (YFFC). Bieck said it’s been an amazing two decades. She said when she started, the kids jokingly referred to her as “the teenager in an old woman’s body,” before adding “I could imagine what they call me today.”

One of the activities she has helped out with is the annual free summer camp trip.

On Thursday, the campers and YFFC staff and volunteers came back to Columbus after spending the last three days at Niobrara State Park in Niobrara. Around 35 campers – which consisted of sixth, seventh and eighth graders – went on the trip.

Bieck said the camp allowed YFFC to change the campers’ lives “one kid at a time” by teaching them about the Gospel.

“It is the highlight of my year,” said Bieck. “… We’re called to do that and I believe my purpose – when God opened my eyes – was to share that with these kids.”