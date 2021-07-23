WATCH NOW: YFFC volunteers, kids return from summer camp

Twenty years ago, Brenda Bieck said she “had an encounter with Jesus,” telling her to go out and make disciplines in the world.
She found a way to do that was through volunteering at Youth and Families for Christ (YFFC). Bieck said it’s been an amazing two decades. She said when she started, the kids jokingly referred to her as “the teenager in an old woman’s body,” before adding “I could imagine what they call me today.”
One of the activities she has helped out with is the annual free summer camp trip.
On Thursday, the campers and YFFC staff and volunteers came back to Columbus after spending the last three days at Niobrara State Park in Niobrara. Around 35 campers – which consisted of sixth, seventh and eighth graders – went on the trip.
Bieck said the camp allowed YFFC to change the campers’ lives “one kid at a time” by teaching them about the Gospel.
“It is the highlight of my year,” said Bieck. “… We’re called to do that and I believe my purpose – when God opened my eyes – was to share that with these kids.”
YFFC Executive Director Katie Loseke said the camp has been going on for the last 20 years. Middle schoolers can only attend it once because YFFC wants different kids to have the camping experience each year, she added.
Loseke said the camp is free thanks in part to donors “who want to see kids have a great camp experience and who would (have) never gone camping.” She added around 75% of the campers had never done so before this three-day trip.
That was the case for Xiomara Garcia, 12, and Katy Bills, 13.
The pair said they enjoyed the camp as it allowed them to experience something new.
“Coming here, it got me to meet a lot of people,” Bills said. “It’s been one of the best times that I’ve had in a while.”
But they joked their least favorite part was the early morning hikes.
Loseke said the kids took part in hiking, team-building experiences, swimming, small groups and various other activities.
“It was just letting kids be kids,” Loseke said.
She added YFFC staff would hold small groups where they talk and pray.
“They are just constantly surrounded by people who invest in them,” Loseke said. “So it’s a really fun experience.”
Niobrara State Park was also a great setting, Loseke said. It’s more secluded so Wi-Fi wasn’t as readily available, meaning the kids were away from technology like their phones, she added, with a laugh.
“They really get to experience nature and they get to do it with their friends and have fun,” Loseke said. “… They learn just to have fun together without these extra things.”
She also said those opportunities couldn’t be done without donations and volunteers like Bieck.
Bieck said the past camping trips have been life-changing experiences, not just for her but for the middle school students.
“We want them to encounter Jesus and learn the truth of the Gospel and get them involved in reading their Bibles,” Bieck said. “Hopefully, they will get impassioned, like I was, to want to share that with their friends as well. … We hope that these kids can take away that they are loved, there’s truth and there’s a God who loves them.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.