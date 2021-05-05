WATCH NOW: 'You can get through it' - Area nonprofits dedicated to raising suicide awareness

Community outreach

Last week, Donna Wolff of Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition visited YFFC to speak to Columbus Middle Schools about suicide prevention and how to reach out if they or someone they know is struggling. Later that same day, a documentary on a young woman who became paralyzed after attempting death by suicide played at YFFC and the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center in Columbus.

Wolff started the coalition, which offers resources in the Columbus area, following the death of her son, Zebulun, who died by suicide. The 18-year-old passed away on March 1, 2009.

“It's been 12 years since I've been without my son,” Wolff told the middle schoolers. “I never got to see him graduate high school. I never got to see him go to college. I never got to have a mother-son dance with him at his wedding and I'll never have grandkids from him.”

Wolff’s son seemed happy on the outside but inside faced turmoil. He had been seeking professional help and was on medication but succumbed to his inner struggles, Wolff said.

She noticed a lack of support for those impacted by the death by suicide of a loved one, which prompted her into action.