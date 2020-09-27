Water circus sets aim on Columbus

Columbus will have the chance to experience a unique performance starting Oct. 8 as the United States’ first traveling water circus will stop at Ag Park.
Founded in 2012 by Manuel Rebecchi, Cirque Italia includes typical acts, such as contortionists and aerialists but with a twist – it’s all done in a 35,000-gallon water station.
“It rains down water, there are fountains around,” said Sarah Kessler, public relations manager and media representative of the company. “It marries with the light and the audio and adds to the performance. It’s a visual that you aren’t going to see anywhere else.”
Rebecchi, an Italian native who comes from a large circus family, came to the United States and wanted to modernize the typical circus environment.
“When he came over here, he wanted to keep doing the circus because of his love for the circus and live performances and acts. But, he wanted to change it up a little bit. He wanted to just leave the animals out and he wanted to incorporate water,” Kessler said. “So that’s why we have this 35,000-gallon water station.”
Cirque Italia has three units: Silver, gold and paranormal. The silver unit will be the one performing in Fremont and Columbus, Kessler said.
“This year is an amazing year thanks to Morgaine (Rosenthal), she’s not only unit manager but an aerialist in the show, she came up with this year’s theme. She wrote it, choreographed it, she focused it around a story,” Kessler said. “The story is a pirate (who) stumbles upon a bottle with a map and then through his adventure to locate the buried treasure, he comes into contact with other pirates, drunken pirates and there’s a swordfight.”
Performers and crew with the circus work 11.5 months out of the year, Kessler added, with a few weeks being taken off for the holidays.
Rosenthal has been involved with circus acts since a young age. A Georgia native, there had been a woman who had a small studio for performance acts, which Rosenthal considered a hobby back then.
Eventually, she decided to pursue circus performing as a career and completed a professional aerial training program in California.
“I like the challenge of performing and … I like being able to combine athleticism with artistry and self-expression … I like showing little girls in particular that it’s OK to be strong and still be a princess,” Rosenthal said.
“It’s a unique atmosphere inside the tent, it’s not just a circus act. The water brings a really beautiful aesthetic. It brings a really beautiful picture of what all these people can do.”
Being a performer is a lifestyle that you have to have a passion for, she noted.
“For me, as a performer, I like that we can reach out to these different communities across the United States and share with them what we do, especially this time with the pandemic,” Rosenthal said. “Times right now are so up in the air. (I'm hoping to be) able to go into these communities and bring them something exciting and fun that maybe they’ve never seen before.”
Cirque Italia will be in Columbus at Ag Park, 822 15th St., Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. More information and ticket purchasing can be found at cirqueitalia.com.
“You won’t be able to see it anywhere else. We’re taking all the precautions we can to make people feel safe,” Kessler said. “There’s not a lot of stuff to do these days. … it’s wholesome, fun family entertainment.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
