Water circus sets aim on Columbus

Columbus will have the chance to experience a unique performance starting Oct. 8 as the United States’ first traveling water circus will stop at Ag Park.

Founded in 2012 by Manuel Rebecchi, Cirque Italia includes typical acts, such as contortionists and aerialists but with a twist – it’s all done in a 35,000-gallon water station.

“It rains down water, there are fountains around,” said Sarah Kessler, public relations manager and media representative of the company. “It marries with the light and the audio and adds to the performance. It’s a visual that you aren’t going to see anywhere else.”

Rebecchi, an Italian native who comes from a large circus family, came to the United States and wanted to modernize the typical circus environment.

“When he came over here, he wanted to keep doing the circus because of his love for the circus and live performances and acts. But, he wanted to change it up a little bit. He wanted to just leave the animals out and he wanted to incorporate water,” Kessler said. “So that’s why we have this 35,000-gallon water station.”

Cirque Italia has three units: Silver, gold and paranormal. The silver unit will be the one performing in Fremont and Columbus, Kessler said.