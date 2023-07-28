With temperatures soaring and last year's long drought in mind, water is a precious resource as the summer winds down. That being said, some groups are trying to reel back usage if at all possible and encourage others to do so as well.

Russ Callan, general manager of the Lower Loup Natural Resources District (LLNRD), said something as simple as checking a toilet that runs too long can save gallons of water per day. Over time, that builds up, especially when several people do it.

"Little things like that or watching your shower, cutting down shower time makes a big difference," Callan said. "Anything you can do helps year-round, Watering short durations, watering at night, it does a more effective job, doesn't evaporate as fast and your yard does better."

The NRD, Callan explained, works with industrial partners, like manufacturers and power districts, to help them figure out how to get the most use out of natural resources like water with the least effect on the environment. Between industrial groups and everyday actions by individuals, Callan said, a lot can be done to conserve water.

"We work with farmers, producers and industry folks to become as efficient as they can on their water use, same thing with crops, you do crop rotations and different seasons, water at different times of the year, those kinds of activities make a difference," Callan said.

Chris Shank, civil engineering compliance technician at Loup Public Power District, said that they consult with the LLNRD on their water usage when it comes to their hydroelectric process. While generating electricity through hydroelectric means doesn't physically use any water, Loup is still beholden to standards regarding how they store water for use.

Water, Shank said, is diverted from the Loup into a canal system that runs through two hydroelectric facilities. The 32-mile canal system starts just southwest of Genoa and ends up in the Platte River, southeast of Columbus.

"Then we have two reservoirs, Lake Babcock and Lake North. They basically hold water for us when we want to generate more electricity. They have the holding capacity to release water into the Columbus powerhouse and generate electricity," Shank explained.

Along the canal system, Loup has measures in place to ensure the water remains adequately oxygenated and to keep the flow steady. As the Platte River is comprised of many sandbars along the way, sometimes the water flow is thin and wide, which causes it to heat and evaporate. That's where their limitations come into play.

"I would argue the canal system actually helps as far as water conservation, they are taking water from the Loup, 32 miles and water along the whole stretch will recharge the groundwater," Shank said.

Once the water reaches a certain temperature at the measurement site in Louisville, they have to stop storing it in the lakes, as it means the flow is too slow with heat too high, where water will start to evaporate faster than it's being released back in. At the end of the process, through a series of interesting physical features along the canal, the water ends up the same, if not better than when it entered the canals.