Water safety urged during summertime

Local officials are reminding residents about water safety following a drowning incident earlier this month.

In the afternoon of July 5, deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, a 17-year-old male from Schuyler had been fishing where the canal dumps into the river when he was swept away in the current. A search took place that day and continued the next. Local airboat operators, a local plane owner, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search. The victim was recovered from the river at 11:45 a.m. on July 6.

Columbus Assistant Fire Chief Nate Jones said there are precautions people can take when participating in water activities. The risk of drowning is present even when doing something like fishing.

“Life jackets is a big one,” Jones said. “Running water, especially with a river, changes day to day and sometimes hour to hour so understanding that the current is different or maybe when you get in to later. It all depends on when the canals let water out and how high the water level is in the river, how big the current's going to be.”

Jones added that people should bring someone along with them and also bring something that you can throw out to someone to help pull them to shore, such as a rope.

The summertime is when water-related incidents occur since it’s warmer and more people are outside, he said. No matter the body of water someone is in, being able to swim is the most important factor for water safety no matter the activity, he added.

“A lot of instances (are when) people can't swim or can't swim well enough,” Jones said. “Against current, like the canal and the two rivers we have, are a little bigger concern. But Lake North is 20 feet deep so that becomes a concern as well.”

In Columbus, Vanessa Oceguera said she heard about the incident, when it happened, from a friend who owns property near Tailrace.

“The next day, I was getting several calls while I was at work to help translate as my friends were out there helping the family search for the body,” Oceguera said.

The family of the teen had arrived to the area from Guatemala not long ago, she added. The family appeared traumatized by what had happened and didn’t really understand how things worked in these situations and needed someone to explain it to them.

Oceguera said she helped provide translations over the phone but, after receiving four or five calls, left her work to head to the scene of the accident. She stayed there the entire afternoon, she added.

“At least it's face to face and then I'm not seeming like just some person over the phone and translating; it could be more personable since they were already experiencing something very, very difficult,” Oceguera said.

The services for the teen were held in Schuyler. According to his obituary, he was 18 and his body was transported to Guatemala for burial. Authorities have not officially released the individual's name.

Oceguera noted she and a friend group were talking about the situation, and she helped spearhead some fundraising efforts, when she found out that Cassie Granados, the daughter of the owners of the River Land Cabins and Campground, was going to help put up additional signage and a life jacket on the property. The campground is located next to the Tailrace’s public property.

“It shows a lot of empathy from the family, and a lot of care and concern as well,” Oceguera said. “That's really nice for them to do for an area right next door to a public access area.”

Oceguera said the incident is an opportunity to educate others about water safety and look at what other resources may be needed in Platte County, such as a boat that’s equipped to handle the water at Tailrace.

Notably, throughout the situation, the family received quite a bit of support. There were many people helping provide food to searchers on scene, Oceguera noted, and residents of Schuyler came to Columbus to help search.

“The family just wanted everyone to know that they are extremely grateful for all of those people who helped take care of them during that time,” Oceguera said. “They're very religious as well, so they said God would repay our kindness with his blessings, and they were just very appreciative to everyone that came out and helped those two days.”