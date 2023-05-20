Editor’s note: In a partnership with the Columbus Area Children’s Museum, The Columbus Telegram is publishing a series in which a different exhibit area of the museum will be featured each month leading up to facility’s opening this fall. This is the first installment in the series.

Kids’ natural curiosity and creative play will be able to be unleashed with the Columbus Area Children’s Museum water play area.

Located on the second floor of the new museum, which is slated to open this fall inside the Columbus Community Building, an interactive water table will be the focus of the area.

The water table – currently being fabricated by Boss Display of Columbus, Ohio – will hold approximately 700 gallons of water and will cover 280 square feet, according to information provided by Jonas Pultinevicius of Heartland Scenic Studio out of Omaha.

The Columbus Area Children’s Museum (CACM) has partnered with Heartland Scenic Studio, which provides design and fabrication of museum exhibits, commercial displays, custom store fixtures and theatrical scenery. The company is working with the CACM Board of Directors to conceptualize and design the water table.

Children’s museums, Pultinevicius said, are all about interactive play and bringing kids together to learn through play.

“It’s that ability to learn and interact,” he added. “That’s what the water table does as well. Whether it’s the boats on the docks or the channels or the Duplo, they’ll be able to build together and work together.”

Interactive water tables such as these are available at other children’s museums, but Columbus’ will have a section modeled after the Loup Canal which will allow visitors to experience a funhouse version of local geography.

From the top of the table, kids can guide a boat past a collection of water features.

The first thing they will encounter is a hydroelectric dam which resembles the Columbus Powerhouse with sluice gates and a boat lock that also transmits data about water flow to an external display. They can then explore a foggy area that will be home to buildable fog pipes and a fillable mushroom fountain.

The next part will be a miniature center pivot irrigation segment, which acts as a faucet for an array of sprinklers.

After that, children will find aqueducts and Duplo dams, the latter of which can be flushed out by a hand-pumped tipping bucket.

The end of the table features a fishing pond with boat docks, rain clouds and a build-a-fountain toy.

In align with the water theme, a display will be available on the north wall, which will focus on the concepts of irrigation and conservation.

The water table will have a two-stage internal filtration system that will continually clean and circulate the water. Pultinevicius said there will be ponchos and safety flooring around the table.

“One fun thing is watching the community come together,” he added. “The board’s really done a good job of moving this project forward.”

Lindsay Corporation, which was founded in Lindsay in the 1950s, is a major sponsor for the water play area.

Tara Meier, vice president of global marketing and communications at Lindsay, noted the company’s roots, having grown from a family business in a small town to a global company.

Lindsay, Meier said, is honored that so many in the area have chosen them to build a career and the business wanted to give back by helping expand options for recreation, education and enjoyment.

“As a global leader in agricultural irrigation, we know that the next generation of agriculture industry leaders are being raised in areas like Lindsay and Columbus today,” Meier said. “We wanted to foster the kind of creativity that powers our innovation, educate on the importance of conserving natural resources and water efficiency, and help young people discover where their food comes from.”

Meier said Lindsay is looking forward to see how the CACM unfolds and are honored to be a part of it.

“We’ll be excited to visit the museum and look forward to seeing families interact with our water exhibit,” Meier added. “We know our employees will be regular visitors, and we’re excited to have a part in providing this attraction in Columbus.”