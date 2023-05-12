Nebraska is fortunate to have the groundwater resources it does, according to Marcia Lee, information and education specialist with the Central Platte Natural Resources District. For that reason, the NRD holds an event every year to teach school children all about it.

"We're lucky, we have plentiful groundwater, but we do have to preserve it because we see the effect it has on states when they don't have clean water or there's a lack of groundwater available," Lee said. "It affects the daily lives of human users as well as wildlife."

Humphrey St. Francis Elementary and Shell Creek Elementary Schools will send fifth-grade classes to the event in Grand Island on May 16 alongside 15 other schools from across Nebraska. This is the 35th year the event has been held, including one year where they had to use kits because of COVID-19.

Alicia Blumenthal, fifth grade teacher at Shell Creek Elementary School, said the event is a great time for the kids as well as an excellent learning opportunity because it is interactive and involved as opposed to being a lecture with some reading materials.

"They're hands-on which is perfect for keeping their attention," Blumenthal said. "Also they're starting to do a lot of college and career things for kids starting in fifth grade, it's a good opportunity to be open to those options in a different format."

Hailey Schrage, fifth grade teacher at Humphrey St. Francis, said the things the students learn stick with them as well, due to their fun presentation.

"It's a really fun day for the kids. Obviously it's a field trip, it's a lot of information about Nebraska, water and the environment. The kids who went last year loved it some told me if they could go back they would," Schrage said.

The event features a series of interactive and sometimes messy events that teach the kids about groundwater, how to keep it clean, how to work with it and where it comes from, Lee said. This year, they have added a few new exciting topics such as waterfront development, where the kids will get to build along a simulated waterfront.

"I'm excited to see what fifth-graders think need to be in waterside development, how it affects wildlife and users. We also have 'understanding pollutant transport' and water quality impact, a rain water simulator," Lee said.

As for speakers and presenters, this year will feature talks from Central Community College, Ducks Unlimited, JEO Consulting and even Ensign Beverages from Hastings.

"We have 'Groundwater: It's in what you drink,' Ensign Beverages out of Hastings, they make kombucha and they'll discuss how different beverages are made with groundwater," Lee said. "Students don't always make the connection that groundwater is in the beverages companies make."

Blumenthal said the experience is fun and educational from her experience, and that the groups present actually ensure the kids go home having learned something. Schools are selected on a several-year basis of rotation, which means every year the assortment is similar but not the same.

"It's good because it's a great educational opportunity, there's so many great presenters, it's so well-organized. They have a pre-test and a post-test so the kids can see the different things they learned during that time," Blumenthal said.