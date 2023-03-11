Medical issues are nothing new to those who work in the medical field. Every day, they see people with a myriad of ailments, injuries and conditions. When a coworker falls ill, however, it hits a different place.

Such was the case when Lissette Segovia, an employee at Emerald Nursing and Rehab, was diagnosed with cervical cancer while pregnant with her youngest child. A single mother, working full-time and pregnant, Segovia didn't bring it up for a while.

"We didn’t really find out until closer to the end of her pregnancy just because she didn’t really want to think about it and she’s a private person. Just talking to her, she’s not exactly someone that likes to ask for help," coworker Megan Robinson said.

Due to the timing of Segovia's pregnancy and diagnosis, she was not able to undergo chemotherapy for her cervical cancer while she was pregnant. Once she had the baby, she was able to undergo treatment, but has been hard on her body in addition to work and travel to Omaha for the treatments, Robinson said. Robinson got a few coworkers together and the group organized a silent auction benefit for Segovia, which will be held March 18.

"Lissette is a hard worker working in the health care field. My coworkers and I noticed that she was struggling so we wanted to do something for her so we decided to do a cancer benefit for her to help with her medical expenses and bills," Robinson said in a short statement to help raise awareness of their efforts.

The benefit, a silent auction, spaghetti feed, bake sale and split-the-pot drawing, will be held at the Knights of Columbus, 3115 Sixth St. on March 18 from 2-8 p.m. The spaghetti feed will run from 3-5:30 p.m. and dancing and music will close out the night. Proceeds will go toward alleviating some of the financial costs related to Segovia's treatment.

"You couldn't even really tell. She always has a smile on her face, no matter how sick she's feeling. She loves her residents and has the love, the passion and the caring especially, for the job she does," coworker Ashley Hinds said.

Robinson said that, having seen similar events to help those with cancer, she wanted to at least do something. Support from friends, neighbors and area businesses poured in. While the group knew Segovia wouldn't ask for help, they knew they could do something to alleviate some of the stress.

"We just talked to her and said 'hey, we love you and we want to help as much as we can with anything' and just take a little bit of stress out of her life, so she can focus a little more on her family and her health, not have to worry so much about expenses and stuff like that," Robinson said.

On the silent auction offering list, Robinson said they have gotten a lot of support from current and past coworkers, friends and family members. Up for grabs are: a signed Kansas City Chiefs football, San Jose Giants VIP tickets, Nebraska baseball tickets from Seldin Trucking, four tickets to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, a recliner from Slumberland in Columbus, a two-hour birthday part at Heartland Gymnastics, a trip on the Big 10 party bus and more.

Hinds said that Segovia has a very happy mood to her and cares for and loves her residents. It was time that energy was reflected back onto her.

"Shes just very passionate about things, always willing to help people, does things a lot for people, willing to give things to people and doesn’t ask for things in return and she's just happy all the time," Hinds said.