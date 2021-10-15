'We are here to support you': Out of the Darkness Walk set next weekend

In 2019 there were more than 47,500 deaths by suicide -- greater than the entire population of Platte County. But, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data can’t measure the grief of losing a loved one to suicide or one’s inner battle against it.

Three years ago Cynthia Makovicka lost her nephew to suicide. Her other nephew is a veteran who struggles with his mental health and suicidal thoughts. Emily Mach was 9-years-old when her father died by suicide in the 1980s.

Both local women’s grief led to the very first Out of the Darkness Walk in Columbus two years ago.

“I saw his struggle and just thought I should personally be doing more to help,” Makovicka said.

Mach, who previously attended an Out of the Darkness Walk in Omaha, said she and Makovicka attended the same support group and connected on bringing the gathering to Columbus.

The now yearly event -- co-chaired by Makovicka and Mach -- raises funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a national organization with statewide chapters. AFSP provides research, education and advocacy for suicide prevention.

The third annual Out of the Darkness Walk will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. next Saturday, Oct. 23, at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium. Registration is at 1 p.m. Those interested can also pre-register at AFSP.org/ColumbusNE.

According to the event’s page on AFSP’s website, $9,728 has been raised as of Thursday afternoon. The goal is $20,000.

Mach said the event will include speakers, tables of local resources, prizes and an honor wall to recognize those who lost their battle to suicide. Also, she added, honor beads will be available, the colors of which signify who in someone’s life died by suicide. For example, gold means the loss of a parent while green represents a personal struggle.

“It’s heartwarming to come together and talk about something that oftentimes has a stigma attached to it and it’s very difficult to talk about,” Mach said.

Out of the Darkness – of which 400 take place throughout the United States -- aims to help destigmatize mental health struggles.

Mach noted that her dad was believed to have been suffering from depression, but mental health was even more stigmatized in the ‘80s.

“Growing up without a father -- I had a step-father, I was very fortunate -- I always kind of wondered ‘How can I help other people who might be dealing with this?’” Mach said. “That’s what led me to look for prevention efforts and to gain a better understanding of it. There’s no one cause, there’s a lot of guilt that’s associated with suicide.”

The more people talk about it, Mach noted, the more that those who are struggling understand that they are supported.

Makovicka said she believes that people are doing just that -- talking more about mental health.

“Our signs are up, our posts are online and when I speak to people about it, they open up,” Makovicka said. “They can share their stories and not feel judged and not feel like they have to keep it a secret.

“I’m glad that our society is becoming more open and talking about it, so my main purpose is to raise awareness and raise funds to fight it, to fight suicide.”

Makovicka said she hopes Out of the Darkness continues to be a well-attended gathering.

“The first year we had 350 people attend and last year was it was a little less but we had COVID (going on), so I felt like that impacted it,” she added. “…It was still a pretty good turnout. (There were) lots of people there to help and support one another and that’s our goal.”

And, both women noted, keeping that line of communication open can make all the difference.

“We’re all suffering in one way or another, we’ve all been touched by suicide whether it’s a friend or neighbor or family member,” Makovicka said. “Everyone seems to know somebody who’s lost that battle, and so I want to let them know ‘You’re not alone. You’re not alone in your loss, you’re not alone in your struggles, and we are here to support you.’”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

