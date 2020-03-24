'We can't quit' now: Columbus mayor, community leaders talk virus plan

Columbus is ahead of the game when it comes to being proactive to “flattening the curve” for COVID-19 as far as the mayor is concerned, but the area is hardly out of the woods.

“We can’t quit - social distancing has to continue,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said on Tuesday morning during a joint press conference held by the City of Columbus, East-Central District Health Department, Columbus area schools and Columbus Community Hospital in the Columbus City Council Chambers.

It marked the second week the local entities hosted a collaborative press conference to keep the community informed about current happenings and concerns with the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the nation and Nebraska. The conference came a day after the first case was confirmed in nearby Madison County and all Columbus area school districts announced they had extended their hiatus triggered earlier this month by concerns over the virus to at least through April 30.

Officials from numerous area agencies spoke during the gathering, including those from CCH. Dr. Mark Howerter, CCH’s medical director of the emergency department, and CCH President/CEO Mike Hansen discussed the virus outbreak across the state, stressing the importance of flattening the curve and the much-discussed COVID-19 tests.