'We need to make a plan': Legislative bills on Expressway System expected to make it to the floor

“It’s still being worked on in the Revenue Committee to determine a funding structure,” Walz said during a “Day at the Capitol” event held Wednesday via Zoom by chambers of commerce in Northeast Nebraska.

Up to $400 million in bonds could be issued, with bonds not exceeding $30 million in annual debt service. No bonds could be issued after June 30, 2027; bonds would be paid off by June 30, 2040.

Walz added her bill, which has been made priority, has a fixed interest rate of 5%.

“I don’t think anybody would disagree the Expressway definitely needs finished,” Walz said. “Inflation and construction costs have already raised the cost by millions and millions of dollars since the project was initiated in 1988. Those costs are just going to continue to rise, so having the option to be able to bond just makes sense.”

NDOT sent out a press release in December saying that the Highway 275 portion of the Expressway System would be out for bids in spring 2021.

State Sens. Joni Albrecht (R-District 17) and Ben Hansen (R-District 16) both noted during Wednesday’s Zoom call that they’ve seen progress being made on Highway 275.