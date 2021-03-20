'We need to make a plan': Legislative bills on Expressway System expected to make it to the floor

Two bills introduced in the state Legislature that aim to speed up the completion of the Nebraska Expressway System are expected to move forward to floor debate.
It’s been approximately 33 years since the legislature approved the Expressway System project, which entailed expanding 600 miles of two-lane roads to four-lane highways. About a third of the project -- Highway 30 connecting Columbus to Fremont, Highway 275 connecting Norfolk to Fremont and Highway 81 connecting York to Columbus – remains unfinished.
State Sen. Mike Moser (R-District 22), whose district encompasses Platte County, has made his bill – LB579 – a priority.
“The bill just asks for more clarity in the report given to the transportation committee by the Department of Transportation so they can see, (so it's) easier to read, progress on the Expressway System; the schedule to complete the rest of it and how much money we need to complete it – those are my goals,” Moser told The Telegram Thursday morning, adding he’s wanting reports containing facts and figures instead of “optimistic thoughts.”
“I think their intentions are good and I think the legislature has good intentions in moving us forward, but in practice, they move a step forward and take a step back…” said Moser, who lives in Columbus. “With the complexity of getting these completed, I just think this bill would help clarify the situation.”
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is also waiting on $70 million in federal reimbursements for repairs following the severe flooding in 2019.
“(There are) so many variables in keeping a project moving: You have permitting design, you have design, you have local political concerns and funding, of course," he said. "To get all those balls up in the air all of the time, it’s quite a process. This just eliminates some of the complexity of what they’re trying to do; it might help them get things done more quickly.”
Moser’s bill passed the Appropriations Committee 8-1, according to nebraskalegislature.gov.
“I made it my priority bill so it should be coming to the floor of the legislature in the next week or two,” Moser added. “I would say not next week, but probably the following week or somewhere around there.”
One reason given on why the Expressway System hasn’t been completed is funding, Moser said during a forum held by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce in February. It had been noted during previous legislative forums that Gov. Pete Ricketts is known to be against the issuance of bonds.
A bill introduced by state Sen. Lynne Walz (D-District 15) aims to allow NDOT to issue bonds to pay for highway projects, including the Expressway System. The bill is LB542.
“It’s still being worked on in the Revenue Committee to determine a funding structure,” Walz said during a “Day at the Capitol” event held Wednesday via Zoom by chambers of commerce in Northeast Nebraska.
Up to $400 million in bonds could be issued, with bonds not exceeding $30 million in annual debt service. No bonds could be issued after June 30, 2027; bonds would be paid off by June 30, 2040.
Walz added her bill, which has been made priority, has a fixed interest rate of 5%.
“I don’t think anybody would disagree the Expressway definitely needs finished,” Walz said. “Inflation and construction costs have already raised the cost by millions and millions of dollars since the project was initiated in 1988. Those costs are just going to continue to rise, so having the option to be able to bond just makes sense.”
NDOT sent out a press release in December saying that the Highway 275 portion of the Expressway System would be out for bids in spring 2021.
State Sens. Joni Albrecht (R-District 17) and Ben Hansen (R-District 16) both noted during Wednesday’s Zoom call that they’ve seen progress being made on Highway 275.
“We just did get the environmental impact study back and we’re going to see the ball start rolling, I think, on that, which I know has been a concern for those out near West Point and the Scribner area about getting that highway up to four-lane,” Hansen said. “I’m kind of excited to see that information come back.”
State Sen. Mike Flood (R-District 19) said, also during the Zoom call, he believes progress to be made on LB542.
“I’m a member of the Revenue Committee and I’m really pleased with how many of my co-workers in the committee are for the concept of bonding,” Flood said.
Moser told The Telegram that he anticipates Walz’s bill making it out of committee.
“I think there will be some discussion on it, for sure, because it highlights the problem of roads funding, it’s very expensive and some people might have some concerns about that,” Moser said. “I think we’ve made a commitment to get this done; we need to make a plan that works and focus on that plan and get it done.”
