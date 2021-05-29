We want you to get back out on the road again

As we move toward normal as a nation and the unofficial kickoff of summer this weekend, Lee Enterprises’ Midwest News Team, which includes The Telegram, is offering stories, videos and photos about extended weekend getaways in today’s edition.
In order to reconnect with life as we knew it before the pandemic, we have compiled “Safe Travels: Midwest Adventures” for our readers’ convenience. We hope the information in today’s newspaper and additional details on our website – just click on the QR code that accompanies the stories – provide the motivation to explore in the coming months.
There are highlighted attractions that would be great to visit now that directed health measures are being lifted across the Midwest.
Our News Team visited the following sites to lay the groundwork for your next getaway with multiple options for Side Trips:
• Indiana Dunes National Park in northwest Indiana;
• Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois;
• Starved Rock State Park in northern Illinois;
• Lewis and Clark Trail in Sioux City, Iowa;
• Clear Lake, Iowa;
• Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa;
• Devil’s Lake in central Wisconsin;
• Lake Geneva Shore Trail in southeast Wisconsin.
And closer to home for that weekend escape you can try Mahoney State Park between Omaha and Lincoln or Scotts Bluff National Monument on the west end of the state. Again, we detail several stops along the way well worth your time.
Earlier this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore launched an initiative to “Reconnect Nebraska” with relationships, activities and service opportunities as the pandemic ends and life returns to normal.
They were joined by Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks who encouraged Nebraskans to get out and enjoy the state’s beautiful places and the exciting events happening across Nebraska this summer.
Ricks invited Nebraskans to take part in the 2021 Nebraska Passport Program, which runs through the end of September. This year, participants can get their passport stamped at 70 stops throughout the state. Stamped passports then can be submitted for prizes. To order a passport and learn more about this year’s program, go to nebraskapassport.com.
“Reconnect Nebraska fits in perfectly with the excitement we’re seeing build for travel in Nebraska this summer,” Ricks said. “It’s a great way for Nebraskans to reconnect with people and places across the state. And there’s no shortage of ways to do just that — including the Nebraska Passport Program.
“The Nebraska Passport is a great way to support local Nebraska businesses and the communities they are in. With 30,000 Passport booklets requested and almost 16,000 digital stamps collected already, we’re hopeful it will be another record-breaking year.”
We’re happy “normal” is just around the corner as are “Safe Travels: Midwest Adventures.”