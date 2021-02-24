Weapons found in student's possession at Schuyler Central High School

Schuyler Central High School officials located weapons while searching a student's belongings on Wednesday morning, according to the Schuyler Police Department Chief Robert Farber and Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl.

The officials were alerted before 10 a.m. of a student possibly possessing a gun and ammunition at school. The police department was contacted at 11:32 a.m. and arrived at the school, 401 Adam St. in Schuyler.

The school was notified from another student, Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber told the Telegram.

The student is under the age of 18, so no name was released. The student was taken into custody.

“We encourage anyone who has knowledge of a weapon being brought to school to notify their local law enforcement and school authorities immediately,” read the press release.

Unlawful possession of a firearm at a school is a Class IV felony, according to the press release.

The investigation is ongoing, Farber added. The student remains in custody as of Wednesday evening.

The Columbus Telegram/Schuyler Sun will continue reporting on this incident as more details are provided.

