Weather closures

The Columbus Aquatic Center is closed today due to the cold weather.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Columbus Aquatic Center is closed today due to the cold weather.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
When Kristin Bauer first met Taylor Dahl in a Broadcasting 370 class at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, he was not on her radar.
A mental health counselor. A corrections officer. A wife and her husband, who came along to make sure she would be OK.
The song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” may not do adequate justice to how frigid the temperature has been in Columbus lately.
Platte County
For over 30 years, one thing has always been at the forefront of Columbus resident Dee Condon’s mind: Fostering development in youth.
The City of Columbus is proceeding with construction via street improvement districts, after receiving a few objections.
Despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Keep Columbus Beautiful has received just under $80,000 from the Nebraska Department of…
Columbus' mask mandate ordinance is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 23, exactly one week from today.
COVID-19 has seriously affected public school budgets throughout the United States and things are no different in Columbus where the impact, t…
Deb Ohnoutka, the recipient of the 23rd annual William and Barbara Gerhold Family Teacher of the Year award, used to play school with her sist…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.