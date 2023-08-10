The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
