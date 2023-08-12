Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Part…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There i…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scatter…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…