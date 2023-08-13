The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Columbus, NE
