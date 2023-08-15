The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Part…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There i…