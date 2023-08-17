It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
Columbus will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degr…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Part…