Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 113. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Triple-digit temperatures are expected this weekend.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's c…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…