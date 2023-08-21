Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it will feel even hotter at 113. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.