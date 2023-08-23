Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 108. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Columbus, NE
