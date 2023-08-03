Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Columbus, NE
