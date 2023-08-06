Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is a 48% chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect peri…
Showers and storms are still in the forecast. A few spots in western Nebraska could see damaging wind and hail today. The chance for severe we…