Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scatter…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is a 48% chanc…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect peri…