Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scatter…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Part…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is a 48% chanc…