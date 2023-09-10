Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Columbus, NE
