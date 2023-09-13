Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few severe storms are possible late tonight in North Central Nebraska.
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Rain is…
Cooler weather has arrived this week. Highs will stay just at normal or slightly below normal through the weekend.
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…