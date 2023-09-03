The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Columbus, NE
