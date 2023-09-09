The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few severe storms are possible late tonight in North Central Nebraska.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thoug…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 thoug…
The Cornhuskers kick off their game against Minnesota on Thursday evening. Weather looks good in Minneapolis, but a little breezy. Meteorologi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…