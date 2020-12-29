Weathering the storm: Snow and ice expected for Platte County area

Old Man Winter didn't make things easy on Platte County during the week of Christmas, bringing plenty of blizzard-like conditions to the area throughout it.
The Columbus Police Department said in a Facebook post dated Dec. 24 that it and Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to 22 accidents the previous day, Dec. 23.
“It’s always busy the first snowstorm of the year,” Columbus Capt. Doug Molczyk said.
On Dec. 23, blizzard-like conditions were experienced in northeastern Nebraska.
Meteorologist Brian Barjenbruch of the National Weather Service based out of Omaha/Valley said wind speeds were estimated at 50 to 60 miles per hour.
“A blizzard doesn’t always have to have a lot of snow, but the main thing with blizzards is the visibility aspect of it and just not being able to see anything for a few hours,” Barjenbruch said.
It’s difficult to measure how much snow the area received due to the high amount of wind, he added, but it’s estimated that Columbus received 1 to 3 inches of snowfall.
“Blizzard conditions are pretty rare, but it does happen, maybe, one to two times a year depending on the year,” Barjenbruch said.
Whiteout conditions were worse outside of city limits in Platte County, said Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.
“In the City of Columbus, they saw a little more snowfall because of buildings and trees where, when you left city limits, there was not a whole lot of snow build up on the roads or anywhere,” Wemhoff said. “But visibility out in the open was basically zero for most places around the county. The reason for our high number of accidents was not due to the road conditions so much as it was due to visibility.”
That lack of visibility is what caused the majority of car accidents that the Sheriff’s Office responded to, he noted.
“In town, they were having a lot of people sliding into each other. Most of our accidents in the county that day were because people couldn’t see,” Wemhoff said. “People were running into cars, running into parked cars or running into another accident; those were a lot of our accidents out in the county due to lack of visibility.”
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Columbus area, which started Monday night and will continue to Wednesday at 6 a.m., as of Monday afternoon.
Columbus is expected to receive approximately 3 to 6 inches of snow, Barjenbruch said.
“Not as windy; there’ll be a little bit of blowing snow with it but it looks like the main area of snow is probably going to be around or just before sunrise,” Barjenbruch said. “It should be coming to an end by the evening, so a fairly short-lived storm system. We may have a little freezing drizzle or light freezing rain involved.”
On Monday morning, Barjenbruch said there may be enough freezing drizzle to make roads and/or sidewalks a little bit slicker, which is predicted to occur when snowfall comes to an end.
As always when the weather turns bad, Wemhoff and Molczyk both said in separate interviews, travelers need to take time to drive slowly, pay attention to what other drivers are doing and stay abreast of road conditions.
“It’s always best to have a full tank of gas before they leave in the event that they do get stuck in a snowdrift, at least they can keep their car warm,” Wemhoff said. “Obviously, they’ll want to make sure there’s no snow around the exhaust pipes because that can result in carbon (monoxide) poisoning.”
Molczyk added that drivers should also make sure their windows are clear of snow and/or ice before taking off.
Ultimately, Wemhoff said, those who must travel need to stay cautious and be prepared.
“You need to use your best judgment, whether it’s something you need to be driving into or not,” Wemhoff said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.