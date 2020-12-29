Weathering the storm: Snow and ice expected for Platte County area

“In the City of Columbus, they saw a little more snowfall because of buildings and trees where, when you left city limits, there was not a whole lot of snow build up on the roads or anywhere,” Wemhoff said. “But visibility out in the open was basically zero for most places around the county. The reason for our high number of accidents was not due to the road conditions so much as it was due to visibility.”

That lack of visibility is what caused the majority of car accidents that the Sheriff’s Office responded to, he noted.

“In town, they were having a lot of people sliding into each other. Most of our accidents in the county that day were because people couldn’t see,” Wemhoff said. “People were running into cars, running into parked cars or running into another accident; those were a lot of our accidents out in the county due to lack of visibility.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Columbus area, which started Monday night and will continue to Wednesday at 6 a.m., as of Monday afternoon.

Columbus is expected to receive approximately 3 to 6 inches of snow, Barjenbruch said.