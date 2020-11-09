Weekend shooting victim in stable condition, sheriff's office says

Editor's note: The Telegram first reported information about this incident Saturday evening on its website, columbustelegram.com. This story has been updated with new information for today's print edition. Be sure to visit our website for breaking-news alerts.

The person who was shot in an apparent accidental incident on Saturday night near Columbus remains in stable condition as of Monday, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

"It sounds like they'll be fine," Platte County Lt. Kevin Schuller told The Telegram on Monday afternoon about the victim, who was initially brought to Columbus Community Hospital and then transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Early Saturday evening, according to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, area law enforcement (including the Platte County Sheriff’s Office) responded early Saturday night to a scene just east of Columbus near ADM. There, he said, it was determined some unnamed individuals were outside shooting a gun and that the victim on a nearby property was struck after a round went off to the east of the property where the gun was fired.

“It appears to be accidental,” Wemhoff told The Telegram on Saturday night. “There is no threat to public safety at this point in time.”