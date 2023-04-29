Columbus Community Hospital has awarded Shirley Wegener, housekeeper, the Service Over Self award.

The award recognizes CCH staff who volunteer in Columbus and surrounding communities. It celebrates, supports, and encourages volunteer activities while recognizing the positive impact CCH staff have on their communities.

Wegener dedicates her time as a hospice volunteer for CCH’s home health and hospice department. The nomination specifically details that Wegener always goes above and beyond for her patients and families. She often volunteers for more than one patient at a time, will follow up with a family as part of the bereavement program, and communicates well to ensure her thoughts and concerns are shared with the hospice staff.

An anonymous CCH home health and hospice staff member nominated Wegener for the award.

The nomination letter stated, “Whether sitting quietly at a bedside so a caregiver can step away for an appointment or helping a patient’s spouse, Shirly puts her whole heart and soul into each encounter.”

Wegener received the Service Over Self award on Tuesday, April 25.

The Service Over Self award is open to all CCH staff. To submit your nomination, send your nominee’s volunteer story to bridges@columbushosp.org.

This award is brought to CCH through the Pathway to Excellence® program, recognizing hospitals that create a positive working environment for nurses.