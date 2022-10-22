Welcome for the holidays: The Farmer's Wife in Lindsay added to Nebraska Holiday Passport

Small-town celebrations, decorations and businesses are a staple feature of the holiday season, and to celebrate that, the Nebraska Passport program is adding a holiday passport to their roster, featuring 20 must-see Nebraska places for the holidays.

The Farmer's Wife Boutique and Coffee Co. in Lindsay was put on the flagship list. Founded in 2019 by Owner Breanna Sueper, The Farmer's Wife welcomes everybody, from locals to highway travelers.

"We have something for everybody here, everybody is welcome here. That’s what I wanted," Sueper said. "I wanted some place in the community where everybody feels welcome and I think we've definitely accomplished that."

As the year gets closer to the holiday season, barista Grace Preister said, the fall décor and gifts will begin to make way for more festive items.

"For Christmas we go all out, we are a very big Christmas place, we do a lot of gift things, stocking stuffers, graphic T-shirts do well here," Preister said. "We started getting candles in and I know we'll be getting holiday candles in too."

Sueper started the business in 2019, after working for several years as an assistant manager at Buckle in Norfolk and several years before that as a paraeducator.

"Originally, in college I wanted to run my own business eventually and when I moved to this area, I saw there was an empty lot here and I didn't really know what I wanted to do with it originally," Sueper said. "But it came to me I wanted to do some sort of like boutique because I had experience on the retail side."

Bearing that in mind, Sueper realized having just a boutique would not cut it in a community as small as Lindsay. She decided coffee was a good second half to the business, and started work on the empty lot.

"It worked really well for us having both things so when people come in they can shop and look around. We specialize in gifts, we have women's clothing as well, we have something for everyone," Sueper said.

To say the business started from scratch is something of an understatement. When Sueper purchased the lot, it was just dirt. With the help of her father, who has done construction for years, and her husband, the dream came to life.

"I would definitely say the most special thing about this place is we built it from the ground up, me, my dad and my husband and a lot of other people helped build it," Sueper said.

To that end, Sueper was allowed a lot of creative space in the building's design, getting the open layout she wanted, adding on a patio, and being able to make decisions every step of the way.

"Everything in here I can tell you why I did what I did because I painted the ceiling, I picked everything out. It was a lot of hard work, but it was definitely worth it," Sueper said.

The name itself, Sueper said, is a personal touch. Being married to a farmer herself and living in a farming area, she thought it just made sense.

Barista Autumn Patzel said the best part of her job at the boutique is the people. With the shop being located right off of Highway 91, staff see a lot of local and long-distance traffic, which they love.

"We don't ever really have any rude customers, for the most part it's a very kind establishment, so we just talk to customers, learn about them, sometimes we see out-of-state people and it's fun to see if they're visiting family or what they're doing," Patzel said.

Preister agreed that getting to know customers is a fun part of the job and that the place fulfills Sueper's goal of being welcoming and bringing people together.

"My favorite part of working here is being able to talk to customers and getting to know who we're serving," Preister said. "I love asking them what brings them in here if I haven't seen their face before and know they're not from town."

Sueper added that the best part for her is the smaller finer points of the job, from the people to the look on kids' faces when they get their very own drink, often with a "crazy straw."

"We always say this here, 'It's the little things that matter,' the little details, that's kind of what we're all about. It really makes people want to come back. We have a warm atmosphere," Sueper said.

The boutique was on the regular Nebraska Passport list in the past, Preister said, which brought them a steady amount of business that year.

Being almost perfectly centered between several other stops on the list, including Fremont, Grand Island, Seward and Broken Bow, staff are hoping the new passport brings plenty more new faces in for them to get to know.

"We have a lot of regulars and a lot of new people and we try our best to treat everyone kindly," Sueper said. "It doesn't feel like work to me."