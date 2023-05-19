Housing is no new issue in Nebraska as communities across the state have experienced shortages in recent years of places for families to move into. Columbus recently received a workforce housing grant that should alleviate some of that shortage locally.

The Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) in Columbus, according to Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick, is a revolving loan fund, where loans are paid out to developers at a low interest rate, then as they are paid back, they are reinvested.

"We worked with our friends at NeighborWorks, the application got submitted in our name, they worked very closely with us through the application process," Brunswick said. "It's a 50% match, the City of Columbus contributes a half million through LB840, the state matched that with a $1 million grant."

Jake Gable, chairman of the board for the chamber, said that workforce housing development is important if Columbus wants to continue to grow, which is why they are excited to be approved for this grant. Gable also sits on the board for NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska and is on the RWHF advisory committee, so he has seen how they operate firsthand, he said.

"After the NeighborWorks Advisory Committee makes the recommendations to the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Board, it is up to the Chamber Board to make the final decision in regards to the disbursement of the RWHF," Gable said.

The application was sent in a few months ago, Brunswick said, and approved by the state legislature in the last couple weeks.

"Workforce housing is one of the most important aspects of our city because we will not be able to attract new talent to our community, retain growing Columbus families or be able to grow Columbus without proper housing," Gable said.

Gable noted that the loan can be put toward any of the costs associated with development, which helps broaden the opportunity on their end. NeighborWorks also helps in this part of the process, Brunswick and Gable said.

"The purpose of this grant is to spur housing developments to be built in our community. The loan can be used for land acquisition, construction costs or other miscellaneous costs involved in the development process," Gable said.

Previous recipients include the Flats at 5th, which were able to put the funding toward two new buildings in a previous round of funding, as well as a few other apartment complexes. $1.5 million does not go super far with building housing, Brunswick said, but anything that can help add some residences is welcomed.

"(Last time) The Flats added two more buildings, that's 60 doors to the community. We need about 150 doors a year to keep up with current growth and that doesn't even tough the deficit we're already in," Brunswick said.