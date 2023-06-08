After months of discussion, the Columbus City Council voted on June 5 for the creation of a Downtown Business Improvement District (DBID) by city ordinance.

Talks began in 2022 and information was sent out in October 2022 initially. Following several city council meetings and meetings of the Downtown Business Improvement District Board (DBIDB) to iron out boundaries, uses for funds gathered and how assessments will work and a sunset clause for re-evaluation after five years.

Josh Johnson, DBIDB chair, said that since the district's early stages of development, they have based their plans on research. One of the main things that has changed, Johnson noted was the boundaries.

"We found that with the original postcard that was mailed out that 11th Street didn't want to be part of the BID and kind of out by the highway didn't feel like they needed to be part of the BID," Johnson said.

The 11th Street concerns, Johnson said, mainly stemmed from area business owners' feelings of the area being a sort of second priority, receiving the "leftovers" of 13th Street's decorations, festivities and traffic.

"We wanted to change that perception and grow the city holistically, not just 13th Street," Johnson said.

The district's creation would allow for the funds from annual assessment to go toward projects such as signage, marketing, decoration (such as Christmas lights) and the maintenance involved with all of these things.

Those with property, excluding tax-exempt organizations and single-family owner-occupied residences, will pay an additional $200 per $100,000 assessed per year with a cap of $750 per property per year, according to the ordinance.

A sunset clause was added to say that after a period of five years, the DBIDB will meet to reassess the district's efficacy, create a report for the city council and decide whether to remain or disband.

The district currently stretches from the alley between 10th and 11th Street north to the alley between 14th and 15th Streets, and from 23rd to 33rd Avenues, with a cutout between 13 and 14th Streets from 33rd Avenue to 330th Avenue and an addition of a section between 14th and 15th Streets and 23rd and 22nd Avenues. Initial designs went slightly further north and did not have the eastern extension near 14th and 15th Streets.

Some, Johnson noted, have also voiced concerns about the area along 33rd Avenue, but they decided to leave that section in the boundaries because it's something of an entrance to the downtown area.

Joe Wemhoff, owner of several buildings in that 33rd Avenue area, asked the BDIDB and the city council exactly how this will benefit him as someone who will pay into the district for two properties that he rents out.

"I just want somebody to tell me what am I going to get for my dollar? They're not going to do anything out there..." Wemhoff said. "They told me that they consider my property the gateway to downtown, so what does that mean?"

City Administrator Tara Vasicek explained that this had been a topic of discussion for the board and they had decided, keeping the westernmost boundary along 33rd Avenue, they would put up signage, lights, etc., all the way into that area since it is under the coverage area of the DBID.

"They did have extensive conversation about the expansion to the highway and they talked about signage going everywhere in the district, banners and things, they talked about signage at entry points to draw more traffic to the district so they did talk extensively about making improvements to the whole district," Vasicek said.

Wemhoff replied that this did not reassure him as banners and signage would likely direct people toward the business further downtown. Rose Nelson voiced a similar concern regarding the benefit to her properties.

Mayor Jim Bulkley asked Johnson if there was any consideration for signage or improvements for these property owners, to which Johnson replied that there was some early consideration but more outreach needed to be done.

"A lot of feedback at the town hall was specifically toward marketing and how are you going to market the businesses, how are we going to update or provide websites, geofencing?" Johnson said.

Johnson explained the marketing and improvement measures will be used for the district as a whole, not any one area or group of businesses. The board, he said, left some funds available for unforeseen concerns on this front as well, but more discussion was definitely needed.

"We did leave dollars there to specifically address those needs that maybe were not uncovered throughout the whole process. The big underlying tone was direct marketing to specific areas and specific geofenced areas," Johnson said. "So yes, the answer would be yes, we need to better outreach in regards to that."

Out of 198 potential postcard votes for the district's creation, 46 voted yes and 56 voted no with 51.52% of the voting postcards having been returned. Per state statute, in order for the creation of the BID to be terminated, over 50% of the total votes possible would have to come back in objection. A non-objection is effectively counted as a yes, which counted for more than 50% of total possible votes, according to the city.

The ordinance passed with yes votes from Council Members Beth Augustine-Schulte, Katherine Lopez, Troy Hiemer, Rich Jablonski, Ron Schilling and J. Prent Roth. Charlie Bahr voted no and Hope Freshour was absent.