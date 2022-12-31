Welcoming in the new year

2023 is going to be a year of changes for the Columbus Family YMCA. For those of you who haven’t noticed, a crew is working on a new building just north of the existing Columbus Wellness Center. That “little” building is the Columbus Fieldhouse. We are approximately one year away from opening that state-of-the-art facility for the entire community.

Here’s an excerpt from the Columbus Community Hospital recent news release about the fieldhouse:

The multimillion-dollar project measures approximately 65 feet from the base to the center peak. It will include a 101,500-square-foot field turf area, batting cages, mini putting greens, tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts and volleyball courts. The plans for the fieldhouse also include racquetball, a cycle studio and spaces for personalized fitness, circuit training and cardio.

“The Columbus Fieldhouse will be a game-changer for our community because there truly is something for everyone,” said Rob Marshall, director of the Columbus Fieldhouse. “The planning team has done an excellent job ensuring activity opportunities are available for individuals of all ages and skill levels. I’m excited to watch the construction continue to progress and see the positive impact the facility will have on our community.”

We receive many questions about this exciting new opportunity for Columbus. I will answer some of the basics here.

Will YMCA members get to use the fieldhouse?

Yes! The best way to be able to use all that the fieldhouse has to offer is to become a Y member. CCH will handle rentals and special events, but Y members have day-to-day use of the fieldhouse. People can purchase a day pass, but it’s much better on your pocketbook to be a Y member.

Will there be racquetball/handball courts and tennis courts?

Yes. The hospital wants to incorporate as many activities and sports into the fieldhouse as possible.

Is the building connected to the Wellness Center or a separate building?

The fieldhouse will connect to the Wellness Center by a main corridor running north and south from the existing wellness floor, through the youth activity gym, into the fieldhouse.

There is no easy way to describe the Columbus Community Fieldhouse. There is no facility like this anywhere in the Midwest. This will be a wonderfully designed and laid-out facility comparable to places you’d find in cities such as Chicago, Denver, Dallas or St. Louis. The excitement is building, and the wait will be tough, but when the Columbus Fieldhouse opens, Columbus will have much to be proud of.

Corey Briggs is the CEO of the Columbus Family YMCA.