Welcoming them home: Columbus Fire Department sees good turnout for open house

Sunday was a big day for the fire department as the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighter's Association gave the CFD a certificate of congratulations for the dedication of its new headquarters. Also, a rendering of the renovations planned for the Charlie Louis Fire Station, 424 Eighth St. in Columbus, could be seen in the lobby of the new station during the open house.

With the Howard Boulevard headquarters completed, the City of Columbus is moving forward with remodeling the Charlie Louis station, which is on the east side of town. Currently the Eighth Street station is manned by volunteers, but Miller previously told The Telegram that city officials are aiming to have it fully staffed so there are first response crews on both sides of town.

The Columbus City Council OK'd at its June 7 meeting a $1.5 million contract with WSKF Architects for the renovations and additions for the Charlie Louis station. Work planned includes health improvements such as exhaust filtration, ventilation, air conditioning and a fitness area. Increased space for parking, storage and servicing equipment are also on the books.