Welcoming them home: Columbus Fire Department sees good turnout for open house

A line of cars could be seen along Howard Boulevard in Columbus Sunday as a steady stream of people stopped by the Columbus Fire Department's open house for its new station.
Funded by half of a $16-million bond, the new facility, 4630 Howard Blvd., boasts a large bay area and increased storage and space, which allows personnel to maneuver vehicles in and out of the building more easily.
Additionally, the new digs include more hand washing stations and a positive pressurized living space to help stop the spread of illness.
During Sunday's open house, visitors could look at the CFD's vehicles, tour the inside of the station and enjoy a meal of hot dogs and chips, among other activities.
As crowds of people continued to fill the fire station near the open house's ending, Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller said the response has been favorable.
"(It's) awesome. It's very very good; I mean just a great crowd and everybody positive," Miller said.
The CFD moved into its Howard Boulevard station in June 2020 but the open house was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The other half of the $16-million bond funded a new building for the Columbus Police Department, which opened in April 2020.
Sunday was a big day for the fire department as the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighter's Association gave the CFD a certificate of congratulations for the dedication of its new headquarters. Also, a rendering of the renovations planned for the Charlie Louis Fire Station, 424 Eighth St. in Columbus, could be seen in the lobby of the new station during the open house.
With the Howard Boulevard headquarters completed, the City of Columbus is moving forward with remodeling the Charlie Louis station, which is on the east side of town. Currently the Eighth Street station is manned by volunteers, but Miller previously told The Telegram that city officials are aiming to have it fully staffed so there are first response crews on both sides of town.
The Columbus City Council OK'd at its June 7 meeting a $1.5 million contract with WSKF Architects for the renovations and additions for the Charlie Louis station. Work planned includes health improvements such as exhaust filtration, ventilation, air conditioning and a fitness area. Increased space for parking, storage and servicing equipment are also on the books.
Mayor Jim Bulkley noted during Sunday's open house that a great crowd came to the event, and it was the perfect day as it was warm and sunny, with a breeze.
"...(It's a) really, really nice welcoming from the community," Miller added.
