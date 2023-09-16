Welcoming Week has been around for a while, but this year, Centro Hispano and the City of Columbus wanted to take it a step further and make new Columbus residents feel like they’ve come home.

With the help of Welcoming America, a nonprofit whose mission is to help incoming immigrants and new members of communities feel like they belong from the get-go, they were able to make 2023’s Welcoming Week a bigger deal than ever before, according to Centro’s Welcoming and Belonging Director Elizabeth Rodriguez.

“It started back in 2020-2021. Last year was under this new programming of welcoming and belonging,” Rodriguez said. “It’s always been embedded in our work, but we solidified it about two years ago. We decided to start embracing welcoming week and this year, went a step further with it.”

There was a theme this year, which Rodriguez started off as more of a lighthearted suggestion that became popular as the planning process went on. In a play on Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” the week of activities was named “The Welcoming Tour” with event names being loosely based on Swift’s discography.

The week started off on Sept. 8 at the Columbus Innovation Center with a “Welcoming Era” kickoff celebration, just to mark the start of the week’s worth of activities and offer an opportunity for community members to socialize. Fearless Women, on Sept. 9, showcased the power of participation, encouraging women to get involved with civic engagement and educating them on what that means.

“We had (the) launch (event) and it was pretty cool, then we had our Fearless Women to use their voice and empower through civic engagement through a bilingual workshop. We get a group together to discuss civic engagement and what it is,” she said.

The following day, Sept. 10, interested parties met at Axe in the Box for Speak and Mingle, followed by Big Red Business, an online showcase of area business academy graduates on Sept. 11.

Sept. 12 and 13, people met at Hy-Vee for a cooking activity and at the Columbus Community Building for charcuterie class, respectively. Food, Rodriguez said, is a good unifier.

“Tuesday, we have cook and learn. We have the raw conversations of having brave spaces, places to have them. Who doesn’t like food? It’s a great connector,” Rodriguez said.

On Sept. 14, dozens convened at Central Community College’s fine arts theater for a very special event: a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization ceremony, wherein 16 excited people finally became American citizens after a lot of learning, filling out paperwork and waiting.

Mayor Jim Bulkley, City Administrator Tara Vasicek and Central Community College Campus President Kathy Fuchser all spoke to the importance of bringing new people and new ideas to the community and the significance of the new citizens’ achievements.

“(The best part is) seeing the excitement on each and every one of those people’s faces. So much of it is guided by Centro Hispano, because they’re the force making all of this come to fruition and guide it, asking us to be a part of it. It’s very neat,” Bulkley said.

Vasicek, who has been involved in Welcoming Week proceedings for a few years, said that while the event has been done in years prior, having Welcoming America on board made things bigger and better than ever before, allowing the city and Centro to welcome not just the 16 new American citizens at the ceremony, but anyone who will call Columbus home.

“That’s what it takes to be a successful community, for everyone to feel like they’re a part of the community,” Vasicek said. “It’s about welcoming every day of the year, but really focusing on upping what we’re doing during welcoming week.”

Vasicek’s involvement stems beyond the week of activities, she said, as she also designed the welcoming brochures new residents can find at the utilities office. While that may not seem like the obvious distribution point, Vasicek said, it made sense as everybody moving to town will have to go there eventually for water and sewer services. This is only the first iteration, she added, with a lot of room for growth as the city changes.

“We had a thousand ideas with the welcoming packet. We had to start at an attainable level. What we have is Volume One of the brochure. We’re hoping every year we can grow on that, highlight the diversity of Columbus and why people enjoy it, what they can look forward to and look out for,” she said.

To cap off the week’s worth of events, Artzy Haven hosted a folkloric art workshop on Sept. 15. Bulkley said at the naturalization ceremony that the week and all its events, including the ceremony, are important not just in the scope of a weeklong celebration, but in general, to recognize the people who have made Columbus the way it is.

“It’s important because our community is becoming so diverse, made up of so many different people from different backgrounds,” Bulkley said. “It’s important we show them and all our citizens that everyone is welcome.”