Welcoming Week: Centro Hispano welcomes community

In collaboration with Welcoming America, a non-profit dedicated to creating inclusivity in communities, Centro Hispano is devoting its efforts from Sept. 9-18 to creating a sense of community and belonging in Columbus.

The week, according to Welcoming and Belonging Director Elizabeth Rodriguez, is meant to unite the community.

"We have organizations and communities working together to bring neighbors of all backgrounds to build stronger connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and belonging in all areas of the community," Elizabeth said.

Ten days of activities kicked off Sept. 9 with an open house featuring Good Neighbor Community Health Center and the East-Central District Health Department. Sept. 10, Centro Hispano organized a voting marathon to remind the community to vote.

"We have, as a growing community, newcomers coming in and they're coming from all different parts of the nation, parts of the world and it's important for us as a community to be able to share that welcoming feeling," Elizabeth said.

To help create that sense of belonging, Sept. 11, Centro Hispano featured stories of people who have made an impact in the community, and on Sept. 13, held an artistic activity to make items for home decorations at Artzy Haven.

"[It's] not just welcoming them to the community but actually having them feel like they belong here in Columbus, that this is their home, this is their place," Elizabeth added.

To help create more of a sense of involvement and investment, Sept. 14 and 15 were dedicated to educating people on buying a home and getting involved with Girl Scout Troop 85116, respectively.

Stephanie Rodriguez, mortgage loan officer at Great Plains State Bank and a board member at Centro Hispano, said the event also acts as a way to show that there are businesses in the area who want to make others feel like they belong. Fittingly, the week falls during Hispanic Heritage Month.

"It is also Hispanic Heritage Month so it is just a time for them to go around to local businesses and professionals in town that are willing to give back to the community with any sort of classes or resources and just kind of shine light on those areas," Stephanie said.

Festivities will conclude Sept. 16 at Cork and Barrel, where Mayor Jim Bulkley will make an official proclamation marking Sept. 9-18 as Welcoming Week in Columbus.

"I think it’s important because we do have a group of minorities within Columbus and we are seeing a growth in that number of minorities, especially the Latino community," Stephanie said.

Stephanie and Elizabeth both said they are looking forward to the soft close of the week, "We the Gente," a day dedicated to recognizing new citizens.

Elizabeth said she appreciates the event because her husband became a naturalized citizen with help from Centro Hispano. Stephanie said the proclamation and recognition cap off the week and acknowledge everyone's hard work.

"They're a non-profit organization and they do receive a lot of proceeds to help these individuals become citizens and it's nice to be able to see that final product," Stephanie said.