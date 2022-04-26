Welding course sparks interest

"Teenagers with power tools" isn't exactly a phrase most people want to hear, but for Scotus Central Catholic's STEAM instructor Betsy Rall, it's a regular occurrence.

This school year, Rall started a welding and construction course at Scotus, and was surprised at the level of interest from students when she did.

“We already have a lot of kids interested for next year,” Rall said.

Brian Ferguson, outside sales representative at Matheson Gas for 31 years and a welder himself, has worked with Rall to provide the students expert advice on the topic. Ferguson said he was also shocked how much interest the students showed in the craft and industry of welding.

“I was surprised how attentive they were, they wanted to learn, they had good questions,” Ferguson said. “Some schools, you can tell they don’t want to be there, but these students are all willing to learn.”

Moreover, he was surprised Scotus was even offering a welding course, as he had thought high school students would maybe brush off trade work in favor of more technical post-graduation pursuits.

He's glad to see it though, and thinks it's a great opportunity for them with the shortage of trade work as a whole.

“There’s a great shortage of electricians, plumbers and welders. All the trades are struggling to find people now, it’s a great trade to get into,” Ferguson said.

Rall said that with the course being in its early stages, there is a small learning curve, as some students had not used power tools prior to the course.

“Taking the fear way of touching power tools is part of it, I think. Some of the students in the freshman courses have never touched a power saw or anything,” Rall said.

As this is something of a flagship course, Scotus does not have welding facilities installed currently. The course has been taught in the courtyard area where the gases and smoke can safely vent.

At present, the course has two welding stations and facilities for construction and design for the students not welding. The group, together, has even built full-on structures.

“We’ve built a couple of buildings now, which is interesting,” Rall said.

The buildings refer to a steel shed the classes built for the school, and a small lean-to for the Scotus Gala next year.

Rall, whose expertise in regards to this field involves metallurgy, said she brought Ferguson in to demonstrate the things she could only really explain.

“I know what welders are supposed to do and what they’re supposed to look like,” Rall said. “I can advise and I can show them but not like a professional.”

Rall added that she’s not sure where the course will go in the future, but that with the interest she’s seen, she thinks it could see it becoming three sections. Right now the welding portion is only available to juniors and seniors because there is a certain level of safety and maturity required to handle the tools.

