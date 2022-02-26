Wemhoff launching CREATE program, targeting to help HR needs

Tonya Wemhoff was two years into retirement when she jokingly said she was “bored” with the new chapter in her life.

This was around 2019.

In 2017, Wemhoff sold StaffCo Employment Services – a staffing company - after starting the company in Columbus about 25 years prior. Wemhoff said she found herself missing working with others so – after some convincing from a friend – she started her own human resource company -- Wemhoff Consulting.

“Two years in and I was already bored,” Wemhoff said, with a laugh. “My passion is to find out how people get to where they were, what choices they make and do they like where they are at. I just love to find out about people. I think that’s why I loved my staffing company for so many years because there are so many neat businesses in Columbus.”

But just as Wemhoff was creating her business, the COVID-19 pandemic began.

But, she didn’t let it stop her. She started going online, learning about different Facebook groups and Zoom, and buying microphones and cameras.

“What happened then (is) I realized I really enjoy employee relations,” Wemhoff said. “I love being able to solve programs.”

Wemhoff also created a Facebook group where business leaders can discuss issues that they have noticed within their companies. Although anyone can join the group, it is private so they can discuss those issues freely, she added.

Now, Wemhoff is rolling out the CREATE Program. A program which has the goal of and designed to build a foundation specifically for a company's needs. The program - which starts on March 1 - also works on employee similarities, wellbeing and retention, as well as creates procedures for a given business.

CREATE has six modules that have various subsections in each one. The modules include creating your people to your purpose, recruiting the right hire, evaluating the training and results, analyzing communication, targeted appreciation, and engagement and measurement.

“My goal is to infuse culture and engagement into regular business practices,” Wemhoff said. “So instead of doing extra activities for engagement and bringing people together, you can actually infuse them into your daily processes. Right now, we need that because it’s like we have this dark cloud above us of uncertainty.”

She added that ambiguity is in regards to COVID, any possible mandates and regulations and worries about family.

Strategic Impact Plus Owner Kelli Faltys – who has known Wemhoff for over 20 years – said Wemhoff possesses unique skills when it comes to human resources consulting.

“She has a really great program coming out,” said Faltys. “People in our community could definitely visit with her about HR issues and employee engagement.”

As for the CREATE program, Wemhoff said she is only having five participants from five different businesses, currently.

“(I’m doing that) because I think it’s important – that as a small group – we can meet and really share and create our implementation for changes that we want to make,” she said.

For more information, contact Wemhoff at tonya@wemhoffconsulting.com or 402-276-1047.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

