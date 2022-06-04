Wemhoff talks numbers at jail

Jails can be known for seeing quite a bit of hustle and bustle day to day, including the Platte County Detention Facility.

“We are daily booking inmates in and booking inmates out,” Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said. “Some inmates are either released on bond or either have served their sentence and are being released. We are constantly booking people into jail whether their sentence is from the courts or they're a fresh arrest off the street.”

The maximum capacity of the jail is 141 and the facility is currently about one-third full. Over the past couple of weeks, Wemhoff said, the monthly average of inmates has hovered in the low 50s.

As of the morning of June 2, 52 inmates were being housed at the Platte County Detention Facility. The average stay is less than 30 days. But, Wemhoff said those numbers may be a bit deceiving.

“We have lots of people who are arrested but bond out that day or within 24 to 48 hours so that really knocks the number down,” Wemhoff said. “If somebody is here on pretrial, which is probably the most of what we have, they can be here for a few months – three, four months maybe.”

People who are sentenced to county jail don’t typically serve more than one year. Someone whose sentence exceeds one year would be sent to the state penitentiary, he added.

Not all counties in Nebraska have detention facilities, and those who don’t must send their inmates to a neighboring county.

According to Wemhoff, Platte County has agreements with Colfax and Polk counties to house inmates. Wemhoff said York County is also seeing an overcrowding in its jail so some of those inmates are sometimes sent here. On June 2, the Platte County jail’s roster also included inmates from Nance, Merrick, Stanton and Dodge counties.

The other counties get billed for housing inmates at a cost of $50 per day, with the exception of Polk County. It has a lower number of inmates being housed in Platte County so it sees a slightly lower cost, Wemhoff said.

The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office has a 24-hour holding area but houses its inmates at the Platte County and Butler County jails. Colfax County used to have a jail that closed some time ago.

Colfax County Deputy Alyssa Ledon serves as the jail administrator and keeps track of information like what inmates are being housed where and when their court dates are.

“When you don't have a jail obviously what that looks like is I'm responsible for keeping track of where inmates are. And then also, making sure that transport is set up,” Ledon said. “We do have a transport officer that's responsible for transporting these inmates, either for court or they get picked up on one of our warrants or for a number of different reasons.”

For Wemhoff, staffing is always a concern. He said it’s been difficult getting people into the field of corrections.

“I think to be in this profession you need a commitment to actually serve the community,” Wemhoff said. “I don't know if there's less of that in today's world. I don't know if it's all the negative publicity nationwide that is getting attached to law enforcement. I do know that the negativity is not felt so much around here as what you see on TV. Still have a very strong positive relationship with the community and the people in our community.”

As Wemhoff puts it, you would be hard pressed to find a law enforcement agency that is fully staffed.

“I have one position that I'm hoping to fill that is vacant. I have two positions that are filled, they've gone through the academy … they’re midway through their field training that we do prior to somebody being released on their own to do the job,” he added. “If you combine those, I'm three positions short from being full-staffed.”

During the approximate eight years he’s been sheriff, Wemhoff said the Platte County Detention Facility’s numbers have pretty much remained the same.

“COVID may have slowed us down for a bit and I think we're finally maybe starting to see that pick back up,” Wemhoff said. “A lot of court hearings were put off. There may have been other options as far as jail time just due to the risk of getting COVID.”

With the jail being an airtight facility, communicable diseases like the coronavirus can be easily spread. Jail officials took extreme measures to limit the spread of COVID, including extra cleaning, hand sanitizer stations, masks, face shields, etc. There weren’t any major COVID concerns at the jail during that time, Wemhoff added.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

