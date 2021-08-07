'We're going to get through this': Ethan Dush staying positive among heart scares

Despite various heart issues that have arisen for Ethan Dush, his positive attitude continues to shine through, said his mother, Gina.
Ethan – who turned 20 on July 31 – was first diagnosed with heart issues at the age of 3. He’s had surgery to receive a pacemaker but during his latest operation earlier this year, he suffered a stroke.
While the 2019 Lakeview High School graduate is recovering from this recent episode, his friends and relatives have created a benefit to help him and his family.
There will be a sloppy Joes benefit for the Dush family from 5-9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3115 Sixth St. in Columbus. A silent auction will also be held during that time, which will go to defray medical costs and other expenses.
“It’s nice to have all the support,” Ethan said. “It shows that people care. I know that I am loved.”
The family is asking for donations of services, gift baskets and cards for the silent auction. To donate an item contact the organizers of the event, Sandy Follette at 402-910-8677 or Jane Cline at 402-910-2268.
Donations for the Dush family can be done through Venmo by searching @Gina-Dush-1. The verification code is 2009.
Ethan was first diagnosed with an aorta flap that wouldn’t close all the way, Gina said. He eventually had his first surgery at five.
Then, at 17, Ethan received a pacemaker and defibrillator.
As he grew up, his left ventricle wasn’t working properly. That meant his right one was pumping most of the blood, leading to it getting overworked, Gina said.
So in May of this year, Ethan was told he needed surgery to receive a left ventricular assist device (LVAD). He underwent LVAD surgery on June 3 but suffered a stroke the night of the operation. Doctors didn’t realize this fact until after the operation, Gina said.
He spent the next six weeks getting therapy for the stroke.
Gina said Ethan “is doing much, much better.”
She added she has been proud of her son's positive mindset during all of his struggles.
“He’s a happy kid. He’s been through so much for a kid,” Gina said. “He has a heart of gold. He doesn’t get down too much. Everything he goes through (he says), ‘We’re going to get through this.’”
Once Ethan has recovered from the LVAD surgery, he will be placed on a heart transplant list.
In the meantime, Follette said she’s known the Dush family since one of her sons and Ethan were in the same Cub Scouts group - Ethan eventually made it to Eagle Scout. Meanwhile, Cline is a cousin of Ethan's dad, Dan.
Follette said since the medical bills are costly, she and Cline thought a dinner benefit could help Ethan and his family.
Follette and Cline have held such benefits before. The first one was to raise funds for the local Boy Scouts troop and then they held one for those affected by the 2019 flood.
These previous two were spaghetti dinners, but since Ethan isn’t a fan of the dish Follette said they decided on sloppy Joes as it is one of Ethan’s favorites. Companies like Cargill, Thrivent, Super Saver, Hy-Vee and Pizza Ranch have either donated to the auction or meal, Follette said.
As of Thursday, over 50 donations have been set up for the silent auction, Follette said. Those items included a round of golf for four players at North Bend Golf Course, gift baskets, a tote bag with camp gear, homemade wine and salsa, blankets, wine baskets and many more.
“There’s somebody every day wanting to donate so we’re expecting quite a bit more coming in,” Follette said.
Folks can also donate leading up to the event, she added.
Gina said these kinds of gestures are greatly appreciated by her and her family.
“I just want to say to everybody in Columbus or anybody who has donated to us one way or another, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Gina said. “It’s amazing.”