'We're going to get through this': Ethan Dush staying positive among heart scares

“He’s a happy kid. He’s been through so much for a kid,” Gina said. “He has a heart of gold. He doesn’t get down too much. Everything he goes through (he says), ‘We’re going to get through this.’”

Once Ethan has recovered from the LVAD surgery, he will be placed on a heart transplant list.

In the meantime, Follette said she’s known the Dush family since one of her sons and Ethan were in the same Cub Scouts group - Ethan eventually made it to Eagle Scout. Meanwhile, Cline is a cousin of Ethan's dad, Dan.

Follette said since the medical bills are costly, she and Cline thought a dinner benefit could help Ethan and his family.

Follette and Cline have held such benefits before. The first one was to raise funds for the local Boy Scouts troop and then they held one for those affected by the 2019 flood.