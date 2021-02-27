'We're lucky to have him': Steffensmeier gets passion for community from father

From the time he was a child, Columbus man Joe Steffensmeier knew he wanted to be a businessman and community leader just like his father.
As an adult with a family of his own, Steffensmeier still strives for that as owner of Gene Steffy Ford and 14-year volunteer for the Columbus Area United Way.
“Joe is a very smart businessman and brings that to the table, along with the compassion for helping people,” United Way Development Director Jo Suess said. “(He) really brings that business knowledge to help agencies be successful, very conscientious when we’re allocating campaign dollars.”
Steffensmeier’s love for cars and passion for the family business has always been a part of his life, having grown up in a dealership.
‘Kind of like a family’
A Dodge, Nebraska native, Steffensmeier is one of 10 kids born to Gene and Peg. Steffensmeier’s grandfather started a car dealership in Dodge in the 1930s; the car lot in Dodge eventually closed in 2013. The family opened another dealership – Gene Steffy Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram – in Fremont in 1981.
His childhood came with good memories of hanging out, and eventually working, at the family business.
“We had water fights after hours, teased each other,” he said. “It was the small-town way where everybody sat in front of the dealership and watched cars drive by at the end of the day, all the employees did.”
Steffensmeier learned valuable life lessons, such as learning how to drive, at the dealership as well. One fond memory he has is of driving a police vehicle when he was just 14-years-old.
“He came in for service work and I was working in service and he didn’t say anything; he knew I was not of age. I just moved the car around. … We definitely enjoyed things like that,” he said.
While in high school, he and his brother would complete tasks and do school work to convince their father to let them drive one of the nicer cars on the lot. Although their father would agree to let them drive one of the cars for a week, he would often become busy and forget about taking back the car, Steffensmeier said.
He learned the majority of all aspects of a car dealership before graduating from high school. His father started teaching him the value of work at a young age by having him wash cars. As Steffensmeier got older, his father gave him more responsibility.
“I basically lived there. I’ve washed cars, I’ve done every role probably. I’m not a good mechanic and accounting I didn’t do too much with. Everything else I’ve done at one time or another; I’ve done parts, service, sales, finance…”
Then, Steffensmeier moved to Omaha to obtain a finance degree from Creighton University. After graduating from college around 1999, he moved out of the area to create his own path in life.
Finding his own way
Steffensmeier worked at a car dealership as a salesman in Kansas City for about a year to learn more about that field of business outside of his family’s store. He moved back to Fremont in 2000 and stayed on at the Fremont dealership for three years.
It was actually while working on the car lot that he met his future wife, Shelly.
“I asked her on a date after she came in looking for a car and she said yes. Of course, she bought a car somewhere else across the street,” he said. “I didn’t sell her the car; I (wasn’t) a very good salesmen there.”
Being one of 10 kids, many of whom still work in the family business, Steffensmeier wanted a chance to establish himself as a business owner.
A self-described people person, he enjoys interacting with and helping customers, as well as being his own boss. So, when the family decided to expand to another location, Steffensmeier jumped at the chance.
They purchased and began operating Gene Steffy Ford in Columbus in December 2003. That was a busy time for Steffensmeier as he married a few months earlier in August.
“I was actually on my honeymoon when my dad found this dealership for sale, and when I came back, he pretty much had it bought as long as it worked for us,” Steffensmeier said. “At the time, we were looking for opportunities to expand.”
Gene Steffy Ford started in the downtown but, in March 2015, relocated to 2215 E. 23rd St. in Columbus, about one mile past Walmart, in a bigger building better suited to its need.
“It was my opportunity to go out on my own,” Steffensmeier said. “Being one of 10 kids at that stage, we didn’t know how many were going to be in what roles and I just wanted the opportunity to learn on my own… I’ve kind of been here the whole time running it.”
Steffensmeier is the type of boss always concerned about the welfare of his employees, said Gene Steffy Ford Sales Manager Milan Levos.
“When it comes to his employees, he’s very concerned about them being able to get the most out of everything they want, concerned about their family, just a great boss,” Levos said. “(He’s) very family-oriented, wanting to make sure that you have time with your family when you’re not working and that kind of stuff.”
It’s thanks to the influence of his father that Steffensmeier not only became a savvy businessman but also a pillar in the Columbus community.
‘He was my role model’
Steffensmeier is known for volunteering with the local United Way and Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce but it was his father’s involvement in the Fremont community that fed the younger Steffensmeier’s passion for Columbus.
“I would give that credit 100% to my father,” he said. “He was in the Chamber, he was volunteering on the Catholic board of education, and all (this) different stuff. And that’s with 10 kids and two businesses, so I feel I just don’t have the excuse not to volunteer. He was my role model in doing that, so I give credit to that.”
His father, Gene, served on other boards, including the Fremont Family YMCA, National Jeep Advertising and Fremont Area Medical Center, the Telegram’s sister publication, the Fremont Tribune, reported in November 2020. Gene was awarded the 2019 Large Business of the Year from the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, according to the Tribune.
Unfortunately, Gene passed away last November from COVID-19. He had an underlying health condition of Alzheimer’s, Steffensmeier said.
“For the first two weeks, he did really well and then it suddenly changed on him,” Steffensmeier recalled. “My grandpa had it too – Alzheimer’s – and his sister had it so we knew in the next two to five years, it was going to get really hard.”
With his father gone, Steffensmeier has taken on more responsibility for both locations.
“… I’ve kind of taken over and run both stores,” he said. “I run this one, and I don’t do much in the day-to-day operations of the other one but I do oversee that location in Fremont, too.”
But in a way, COVID also ended up being a blessing as Gene did not have to battle the end stages of Alzheimer’s, the younger Steffensmeier noted.
Gene had been in the early stages of the disease with short-term memory loss. The last stage of Alzheimer’s includes the inability to carry on a conversation and difficulty to respond to surroundings, according to the Alzheimer’s Association website.
“My mom, she feels God was protecting her from that tough stage of the disease at the end,” Steffensmeier said. “She takes comfort in that, that he didn’t have to go through not remembering anybody and that kind of stuff.”
Life in Columbus
Since moving to Columbus, Steffensmeier has served as chairman and been on the Columbus Chamber board, is in his sixth year on the United Way board and is in the Noon Rotary Club. He has been the retail division chairman for the United Way campaign for 15 years, he said.
Suess added Steffensmeier began volunteering with the United Way in 2007.
“A term I’ve used for Joe before is ‘he gets it.’ He understands our business model and just brings a lot of knowledge to the table and helps us make wise decisions,” Suess said, adding that Steffensmeier is a nice guy.
“…If he says he’s going to get it done, it’s going to get done. And it’s going to get done in a timely manner and done very well. Bottom line is, he’s a good guy and we’re lucky to have him in our community.”
These days, Steffensmeier and his wife stay busy with their three children and attending their children’s sporting activities. The couple has one daughter, 16-year-old Hailey, and two sons, 14-year-old Evan and 12-year-old Alex. Hailey and Evan attend Scotus Central Catholic while Alex goes to St. Isidore’s Elementary.
They’re a big sports family that enjoys Creighton basketball. They often attend football and basketball games and also spends time at the lakes in Fremont.
Steffensmeier enjoys Columbus’ small town, rural community, as well as the significant progress Columbus has made since he moved here in 2003. He mentioned the new Chamber and Columbus High School buildings, the recent addition to Lakeview High School, the new Columbus Police and Fire Departments and various business development.
“It’s fairly progressive for the size it is,” Steffensmeier said, of Columbus. “What it’s been able to accomplish since I’ve been here the last 17 years, all the new buildings, all the… things they’ve worked together to accomplish shows that it’s a true community.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.