'We're lucky to have him': Steffensmeier gets passion for community from father

Steffensmeier learned valuable life lessons, such as learning how to drive, at the dealership as well. One fond memory he has is of driving a police vehicle when he was just 14-years-old.

“He came in for service work and I was working in service and he didn’t say anything; he knew I was not of age. I just moved the car around. … We definitely enjoyed things like that,” he said.

While in high school, he and his brother would complete tasks and do school work to convince their father to let them drive one of the nicer cars on the lot. Although their father would agree to let them drive one of the cars for a week, he would often become busy and forget about taking back the car, Steffensmeier said.

He learned the majority of all aspects of a car dealership before graduating from high school. His father started teaching him the value of work at a young age by having him wash cars. As Steffensmeier got older, his father gave him more responsibility.

“I basically lived there. I’ve washed cars, I’ve done every role probably. I’m not a good mechanic and accounting I didn’t do too much with. Everything else I’ve done at one time or another; I’ve done parts, service, sales, finance…”